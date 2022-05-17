Brazil's Eletrobras' privatization offer could happen by June -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run power company
Eletrobras could be privatized as soon as June
although the deadline to carry the share offering on the basis
of its first-quarter financial results is in mid-August, the
company's Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said on Tuesday.
In a conference call, the executive also said the company
does not see impacts to the privatization resulting from the
capital increase of 1.5 billion reais in Santo Antonio Energia,
of which Eletrobras is the main shareholder.
Brazil audit court TCU is set to resume on Wednesday its
latest analysis on Eletrobras' privatization and the outcome is
still not clear, although the expectation is positive, Limp
said.
He did not comment on specific dates for the next steps of
the offer after the potential approval, such as the road show
for investors and the release of the offer prospectus.
Regarding the time frame for the share offer, he reiterated
that the best scenario is to carry it out "in the shortest time
possible".
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by David Gregorio)