  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:10 2022-06-10 pm EDT
39.89 BRL   -6.14%
02:11pCPPIB, GIC did not participate in Eletrobras privatization -report
RE
06:12aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
06/09Brazil raises about $6 bln in Eletrobras shares in world's No.2 offering of the year
RE
CPPIB, GIC did not participate in Eletrobras privatization -report

06/10/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
The logo for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, is seen on a building in Singapore

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Singapore's state investor GIC Pte and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have not bought shares in Eletrobras' privatization offering because they demanded prices below what the Brazilian government was willing to accept, financial blog Brazil Journal reported.

According to the blog, CPPIB and GIC each had orders of 4 billion reais ($802 million), but those were conditioned on the offering being priced at 40 reais per share or less.

Brazil Journal, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said that the government would not do the sale at that price. The shares ended up being sold at 42 reais per stock, as confirmed by Eletrobras on Friday, and both funds decided not to move their bids higher.

CPPIB declined to comment, while GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Both were expected to become relevant shareholders in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, even as they are seldom seen in follow-on offerings.

($1 = 4.9870 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. -6.19% 39.89 Delayed Quote.28.75%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.74% 5.2359 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
