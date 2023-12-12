SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Agreement with Petrobras on compulsory loan

Rio de Janeiro, December 12, 2023, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A - Eletrobras informs that an agreement was signed with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, on the compulsory loan, in which the parties discussed the difference in monetary correction of written electrical energy credits. At the conclusion of the negotiation, there will be a payment to Petrobras of R$1,156 million, ending all existing discussions in this legal process.

This negotiation is part of the Eletrobras project, implemented in 2023, to reduce its provision for contingencies, involving legal proceedings that discuss the monetary correction of written compulsory loan credits which, on September 30, 2023, represented a total provision of R$19 billion.

Eduardo Haiama

Vice-President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of facts that have occurred in the past, but reflect beliefs and expectations of our management and may constitute estimates and projections about future events within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believes", "may", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, whether known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and business conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in volumes and patterns of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC.

