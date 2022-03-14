Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Corporate Name Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras Home Office address Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor Website www.eletrobras.com Investor Relations Director Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta E-mail: df@eletrobras.com Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431 Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714 Investor Relations Officer Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637 Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964 Newspapers where the shareholding acts are published In 2022, the company's legal subjects are going to be published on the following newspapers: Federal Official Gazette and Jornal de Brasília

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2021

EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/18/2022 Disclosure via Newspaper 04/08/2022

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2021

EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/18/2022

Form 20-F 2021 EVENT DATE Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid 04/19/2022

Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year EVENT DATE Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3 04/19/2022

Quarterly Financial Information EVENT DATE Regarding 1st Quarter 05/16/2022 Regarding 2nd Quarter 08/10/2022 Regarding 3rd Quarter 11/09/2022

Ordinary Stockholders Meeting EVENT DATE Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/18/2022 OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/18/2022 Publication of the OGM Call Notice in the newspapers 03/22/2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting 04/22/2022 Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 04/22/2022 Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 05/03/2022

181st Extraordinary Stockholders Meeting EVENT DATE Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 01/20/2022 EGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 01/20/2022 Publication of the EGM Call Notice in the newspapers 01/21/2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 02/22/2022 Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 02/22/2022 Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/07/2022

Public Meeting with Analysts/Investors EVENT DATE Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties At 04:00 pm Location: to be defined 04/01/2022 Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties At 04:00 pm Location: to be defined 08/18/2022

Video Conference EVENT DATE Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 03/22/2022 Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended March 31, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 05/17/2022 Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended June 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 08/11/2022 Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended September 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 11/10/2022

Board of Directors Meetings EVENT DATE Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and to deliberate on the approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM 03/18/2022 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM 03/29/2022 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F and Reference Form 04/19/2022 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F and Reference Form 04/29/2022 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 2022 05/16/2022 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2022 05/25/2022 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 2022 08/10/2022 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2022 08/19/2022 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3rd Quarter 2022 11/09/2022 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3rd Quarter 2022 11/21/2022

