Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K/A
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of March, 2022
Commission File Number 1-34129
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 24th floor,
Centro, CEP 20091-005,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes _______ No___X____
CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
|
Corporate Name
|
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras
|
Home Office address
|
Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor
|
Website
|
www.eletrobras.com
|
Investor Relations Director
|
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
|
E-mail: df@eletrobras.com
|
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431
|
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto
|
E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com
|
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637
|
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964
|
Newspapers where the shareholding acts are published
|
In 2022, the company's legal subjects are going to be published on the following newspapers: Federal Official Gazette and Jornal de Brasília
|
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2021
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri
|
03/18/2022
|
Disclosure via Newspaper
|
04/08/2022
|
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2021
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri
|
03/18/2022
|
Form 20-F 2021
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid
|
04/19/2022
|
Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3
|
04/19/2022
|
Quarterly Financial Information
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Regarding 1st Quarter
|
05/16/2022
|
Regarding 2nd Quarter
|
08/10/2022
|
Regarding 3rd Quarter
|
11/09/2022
|
Ordinary Stockholders Meeting
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
03/18/2022
|
OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
03/18/2022
|
Publication of the OGM Call Notice in the newspapers
|
03/22/2022
|
Annual Shareholders Meeting
|
04/22/2022
|
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
04/22/2022
|
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
05/03/2022
|
181st Extraordinary Stockholders Meeting
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
01/20/2022
|
EGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
01/20/2022
|
Publication of the EGM Call Notice in the newspapers
|
01/21/2022
|
Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
02/22/2022
|
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
02/22/2022
|
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid
|
03/07/2022
|
Public Meeting with Analysts/Investors
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties
At 04:00 pm
Location: to be defined
|
04/01/2022
|
Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties
At 04:00 pm
Location: to be defined
|
08/18/2022
|
Video Conference
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release)
|
03/22/2022
|
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended March 31, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release)
|
05/17/2022
|
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended June 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release)
|
08/11/2022
|
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended September 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release)
|
11/10/2022
|
Board of Directors Meetings
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and to deliberate on the approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM
|
03/18/2022
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM
|
03/29/2022
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F and Reference Form
|
04/19/2022
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F and Reference Form
|
04/29/2022
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 2022
|
05/16/2022
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2022
|
05/25/2022
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 2022
|
08/10/2022
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2022
|
08/19/2022
|
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3rd Quarter 2022
|
11/09/2022
|
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3rd Quarter 2022
|
11/21/2022
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 11, 2022
|
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
|
|
|
|
By:
|
/S/ Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
|
|
|
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
|
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.