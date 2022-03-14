Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)

03/14/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of March, 2022

Commission File Number 1-34129

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 24th floor,
Centro, CEP 20091-005,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Corporate Name Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras
Home Office address Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor
Website www.eletrobras.com
Investor Relations Director Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
E-mail: df@eletrobras.com
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714
Investor Relations Officer Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto
E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964
Newspapers where the shareholding acts are published

In 2022, the company's legal subjects are going to be published on the following newspapers: Federal Official Gazette and Jornal de Brasília

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2021

EVENT 		DATE
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/18/2022
Disclosure via Newspaper 04/08/2022
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2021

EVENT 		DATE
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/18/2022
Form 20-F 2021
EVENT DATE
Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid 04/19/2022
Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year
EVENT DATE
Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3 04/19/2022
Quarterly Financial Information
EVENT DATE
Regarding 1st Quarter 05/16/2022
Regarding 2nd Quarter 08/10/2022
Regarding 3rd Quarter 11/09/2022
1
Ordinary Stockholders Meeting
EVENT DATE
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/18/2022
OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/18/2022
Publication of the OGM Call Notice in the newspapers 03/22/2022
Annual Shareholders Meeting 04/22/2022
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 04/22/2022
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 05/03/2022
181st Extraordinary Stockholders Meeting
EVENT DATE
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 01/20/2022
EGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 01/20/2022
Publication of the EGM Call Notice in the newspapers 01/21/2022
Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 02/22/2022
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 02/22/2022
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/07/2022
Public Meeting with Analysts/Investors
EVENT DATE

Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties

At 04:00 pm

Location: to be defined

04/01/2022

Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties

At 04:00 pm

Location: to be defined

08/18/2022
2
Video Conference
EVENT DATE
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 03/22/2022
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended March 31, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 05/17/2022
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended June 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 08/11/2022
Video Conference at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended September 30, 2022 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 11/10/2022
Board of Directors Meetings
EVENT DATE
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and to deliberate on the approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM 03/18/2022
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the approval of the Financial Statements 2021 and approval Administration Proposal and the call of OGM 03/29/2022
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F and Reference Form 04/19/2022
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F and Reference Form 04/29/2022
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 2022 05/16/2022
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2022 05/25/2022
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 2022 08/10/2022
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2022 08/19/2022
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3rd Quarter 2022 11/09/2022
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3rd Quarter 2022 11/21/2022
3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 11, 2022

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
By:

/S/ Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
