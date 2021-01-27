Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on October 19, 2020, that the subsidiary Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco - Chesf ('Chesf') has completed the purchase of all the shares belonging to Sequoia Capital Ltda., ('Sequoia') in the SPEs of the Pindaí I, II and III Wind Complex ('SPEs'), as shown below:

Complex SPE Chesf participation before the acquisition Acquired shareholding Chesf participation after the acquisition Pindaí I ACAUÃ ENERGIA S.A. 99.93% 0.07% 100.00% ANGICAL 2 ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% ARAPAPÁ ENERGIA S.A. 99.90% 0.10% 100.00% CAITITU 2 ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% CAITITU 3 ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% CARCARÁ ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% CORRUPIÃO 3 ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% TEIÚ 2 ENERGIA S.A. 99.95% 0.05% 100.00% Pindaí II COQUEIRINHO 2 ENERGIA S.A. 99.98% 0.02% 100.00% PAPAGAIO ENERGIA S.A. 99.96% 0.04% 100.00% Pindaí III TAMANDUÁ MIRIM 2 ENERGIA S.A. 83.01% 16.99% 100.00%

For the aforementioned purchase, Chesf paid the amount of BRL 20,614,644.00 (twenty million, six hundred and fourteen thousand, six hundred and forty-four reais), of which BRL 15,608,605.11 (fifteen million, six hundred and eight thousand, six hundred and five reais and eleven centavos) directly to Sequoia and BRL 5,006,038.89 (five million, six thousand and thirty-eight reais and eighty-nine centavos) to settle pending issues for Sequoia's capital in the SPE Tamanduá Mirim 2 Energia SA.

The next step will be the incorporation of SPEs by Chesf, which is subject to obtaining the applicable regulatory and administrative approvals and authorizations.

The aforementioned operations are within the scope of the Eletrobras' shareholding rationalization initiative, pursuant to the Business and Management Master Plan ('PDNG 2021-2025') disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of events in the past, but reflect our management's beliefs and expectations and may constitute estimates and projections about future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'may', 'may', 'esteem', 'continue', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'wait' and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in volumes and patterns of electricity use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in the levels of rain and water in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely exclusively on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

The Company will keep the market informed about the next steps of the operations included in this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

