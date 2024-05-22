Contents Welcome Foreword

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

2023 will be recorded as a period of great transformation at Eletrobras, during which we established the foundations that will support our growth in the coming decades. With this purpose, our Transformation Office conducted 75 initiatives, involving more than 400 professionals and making significant deliveries for the company. We know we will witness major changes in the Brazilian energy sector, driven by the transition to a low-carbon economy, and we understand that we have a paramount role in this new scenario, generating and transmitting clean energy to thousands of people across the country, supporting our customers in their decarbonization journey and contributing to sustainable development. To this end, we reviewed our strategic plan, reinforcing our position as a green major: global leader in value creation with infrastructure and renewable, low-emission solutions. In this context, we publicly commit to zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, following the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) guidelines. In order to achieve this objective, we sold

the Candiota Thermal Power Plant, our last coal-fired generation asset, and continued studies for the sale of the gas-fired Thermoelectric Power Plants, which should make our matrix even cleaner from 2024 onwards. During COP 28, in Dubai, we became ambassadors of the NetZero Ambition Movement, which aims to support companies in establishing ambitious emission reduction targets, and the Amazon Impact Movement, which aims to guarantee forest preservation by supporting the transition to a green economy in the region. This year, we also approved the guidelines for the production of green hydrogen, with a focus on meeting the electrical demand of production chains, such as steelmaking, with clean, renewable energy. Our objective is to establish partnerships to increase the competitiveness of projects to produce this clean energy source. The year was also marked by significant progress in the process of simplifying our corporate structure. The incorporation of Furnas was recently approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting, and we are awaiting the necessary approvals for

its implementation. It is worth highlighting the completion of important transactions, such as the acquisition of Retiro Baixo Energética and the consolidation of 100% of Teles Pires and Baguari. 2023 financial results showed the positive impact of increased transmission revenues, greater cost efficiency and capital discipline and the simplification of the company's administrative structure. Personnel, material, services and other expenses (PMSO) showed an 11% reduction compared to 2022. EBITDA grew 49% and totaled R$17 billion, and the annual net profit reached R$4.4 billion, a 21% increase compared to 2022. With our increased investment capacity, we actively participated in Aneel's transmission auction calendar. In June, we won Lot 4, which provides for a 30- year concession over a 300-kilometer stretch, including licensing, construction and operation. Additionally, we invested R$1.62 billion in generation assets, in dam modernization, improvement and safety projects. These investments support the search for quality, safety and reliability of services. During 2023, we recorded a generation availability of 1,027 and transmission lines of 99.96%.