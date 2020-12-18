Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Call Notice 180th EGM

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS (Public company) CNPJ No. 00.001.180/0001-26 CALL NOTICE 180th Extraordinary General Meeting The company hereby calls the Shareholders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras ("Company") to meet at the Extraordinary General Meeting, in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraph 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009 ("IN CVM 481"), to be held on January 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm, through the digital platform WEBEX ("Digital Platform"), to deliberate on the integral reform of the Company's bylaws, by amending, including, renumbering or excluding the following Chapters, articles, items and paragraphs: CHAPTER I Article 1 - Adjustment to the wording, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. Article 2 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Article 2. Provisions already established in the Articles of Incorporation. Article 2 - Renumbering of the Sole Paragraph from the existing Article 2 into Article 2. Adjustment to the wording, inserting advisory committees, as adopted by the company. Article 3 - Insertion of "branches". Possibility of opening offices and "branches" in Brazil or abroad. Article 3, Paragraph 1 - Insertion of "trading". Exclusion of "or controlled companies." "Trading" already features in the corporate object, its Insertion is aimed at avoiding restriction as of associations under Article 4. Subsidiaries and controlled companies shall have the same meaning, pursuant to Law No. 13,303/16. Article 3, Paragraph 2 - Exclusion of "or controlled companies". Article 3, Paragraph 3 - Exclusion of "controlled companies". Adjustment to the name of the Delegation of Authority Policy as the rules that regulate the approving authority levels of the Eletrobras Companies. Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Paragraph 4. This provision shall be found in Article 3, Paragraph 2 of Decree No. 4,559/2002. Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Renumbering of Paragraph 5 into Paragraph 4. Article 3, Paragraph 5 - Renumbering of Paragraph 6 into Paragraph 5. Adjustment to the name of the Authority Scope Policy to rules of appointment for positions in governance bodies of Eletrobras Companies. Article 3, Paragraph 6 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. Article 3, Paragraph 7 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. 1

Article 4, Item III - Exclusion of the full text of Item III, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item III of Decree No. 4,559/2002. Article 4, Item IV - Exclusion of the full text of Item IV. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item IV of Decree No. 4,559/2002. Article 4 - Renumbering of Item V into Item III. Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VI. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item VI of Decree No. 4,559/2002. Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VII. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item VII of Decree No. 4,559/2002. Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VIII, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. Article 4 - Renumbering of Item IX into Item IV. CHAPTER II - Adjustment to the title of the chapter, in accordance with the SEST Template and to its new Assignment. Article 5 - Replacement of the existing text by the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras. Article 5, Paragraph 1 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras in Paragraph 1 and Items I and II. Article 5, Paragraph 2 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras in Paragraph 2 and Items I and II. Article 5, Paragraph 3 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras. Article 5, Item I - Exclusion of the full text of Item I. The provision from the caption of Article 5 shall encompass these specific activities related to the public interest. Article 5, Item II - Reallocation of the adjusted provisions in the Articles of Incorporation (Article 6, Sole Paragraph, and its Items). Article 5, Items III and IV - Exclusion of the full text of Items III and IV. The provisions from the caption of Article 5 shall encompass these specific activities related to the public interest. Article 5, Items V, VI, VII and VIII - Exclusion of the full text of Items V, VI, VII and VIII. Reallocation of the adjusted provisions in the Articles of Incorporation (Article 6, Sole Paragraph, and its Items). Article 6 - Insertion of a new Article 6. Provision included as a result of the exclusion of Items of the previous Article. Article 7 - Renumbering of Article 6 into Article 7 and adjustment to the wording. The name of Code of Ethical Conduct and Compliance was updated. The full name of the FCPA was included to the caption of Article 7. Its abbreviation was included to the Sole Paragraph, Item IV. Article 7 - Insertion of a Sole Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. 2

Article 7, Item I - Insertion of a new Item. Reallocation of the existing Article 5, Item II, with adjustment to the wording. Article 7, Item II - Insertion of a new Item. Reallocation of the existing Article 5, Item VI, with simplification of the wording. Article 7, Item III - Insertion of a new Item. Reallocation of the existing Article 5, Item VII, with improvement of the wording. Article 7, Item IV - Insertion of a new Item. Reallocation of the existing Article 5, Item VIII, with updating of the wording. Article 7, Item VI - Insertion of a new Item. Reinforcement of the Company's message on the trend of adoption of compliance methods, especially on the best environmental, social, and corporate governance practices. CHAPTER III Article 8 - Renumbering of Article 6 into Article 8. Article 9 - Renumbering of Article 8 into Article 9. Article 10 - Renumbering of Article 9 into Article 10. Article 11 - Renumbering of Article 10 into Article 11. Article 12 - Renumbering of Article 11 into Article 12. Article 12 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Article 12. Loss of rationale after the suppression of bearer shares. Article 12, Paragraph 1 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Paragraph 1. The interests of reverse split are made by the company and brought to the interest of the Shareholders' Meeting. Article 12, Paragraph 2 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Paragraph 2. Provision in the applicable law. CHAPTER IV Article 16, Item III - Adjustment to the wording. Possibility of appointing an external member of the People Committee, in accordance with the SEST Model. Article 16, Sole Paragraph - Insertion of a Sole Paragraph, in accordance with Item 3.2 of the SEST Model. Article 17 - Adjustment to the wording, pursuant to Law No. 14,030/20 and to CVM Instruction No. 481, as amended by CVM Instruction No. 622, dated April 17, 2020. Article 17, Items I, III and V - Adjustment to the wording of Items I, III and V. Inclusion of "subsidiaries", Exclusion of "controlled companies". Article 17, Items VII and VIII - Adjustment to the wording of Items VII and VIII, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. Article 17, Item XI - Correction of punctuation by changing ";" to "and". 3

Article 17, Item X - Exclusion of the full text of Item X. Assignment provided for in Article 122, Item I of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 17, Item XI - Exclusion of the full text of Item XI. Assignment provided for in Article 159 of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 17, Item XII - Exclusion of the full text of Item XII. Assignment provided for in Article 122, Item VIII of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 17, Item XIII - Exclusion of the full text of Item XIII. Assignment provided for in Article 122, Item VI of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 17, Item X - Insertion of a new Item, pursuant to the instructions established in CVM Opinion No. 38. Eletrobras' indemnity agreement is in line with the D&O agreement. Article 17, Paragraph 1 - Exclusion of the full text of Paragraph 1, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. The term established in this Paragraph 1 is of legal nature (Article 124, Paragraph 1, Item II of Law No. 6,404/76). As a result of Eletrobras having its shares listed on the NYSE, a minimum term of 30 days between the first notice of meeting and the date of the Meeting shall be applied. Article 17, Paragraph 1 - Renumbering of Paragraph 2 into Paragraph 1. Article 17, Paragraph 2 - Renumbering of Paragraph 3 into Paragraph 2. Article 17, Paragraph 3 - Renumbering of Paragraph 4 into Paragraph 3. Article 17, Paragraph 4 - Renumbering of Paragraph 5 into Paragraph 4. Adjustment to the wording. Article 17, Paragraph 5 - Renumbering of Paragraph 6 into Paragraph 5. Article 17, Paragraph 7 - Exclusion of the full text of Paragraph 7. Assignment provided for in Article 142, Item IV and in Article 164, Item V of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 17, Paragraph 6 - Renumbering of Paragraph 8 into Paragraph 6. Adjustment to the wording. The officer shall chair the meeting, in keeping with good governance practices. Article 19, Paragraph 1 - Adjustment to the wording, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. Article 19, Paragraph 2 - Adjustment to the wording, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481, as amended by CVM Instruction No. 622, dated April 17, 2020, given the possibility of a digital meeting. Article 19, Paragraph 3 - Adjustment to the wording to correct the full name of BDR. CHAPTER V Article 22 - Adjustment to the wording. Adjustment to the name of the Authority Scope Policy to rules of appointment for positions in governance bodies of Eletrobras Companies. 4

