RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - José Guimarães Monforte, the chairman of the board of Brazilian state electricity company Eletrobras, has resigned citing personal reasons, the company said in a Friday securities filing.

Ruy Flaks Schneider, a board member, will take his place until a new chairman is elected at the next shareholders' meeting, said Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)