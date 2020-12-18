Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Distance Voting Ballot EGM 180th

Last update: 12/18/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

01/28/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

The Voting Ballot shall be completely fulfilled, signed and sent to: (i) the Bookkeeping Agent of shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A); or (ii) the custodial agent responsible for the

custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership.

If the shareholder is considered a legal entity under Brazilian law, the signature must be from its legal representatives, or attorneys with powers to practice this type of act.

The Voting Ballot received by the Bookkeeping Agent, the Custodial Agent (as the case may be) and/or by the Company shall be admitted up to 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the General Meeting. The Voting Ballot that is delivered after this deadline will be considered invalid and will not be processed by the Company.

The Voting Ballot sent directly to the Company shall be accompanied by documentation proving the quality of shareholder or legal representative of the signatory shareholder, thus observing the requirements and formalities indicated in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form, as well as in the Management Proposal.

After such term, the Company informs that it will consider the fields not filled as instruction equivalent to the abstention of vote in relation to such matters.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Voting Ballot may alternatively be delivered to:

The Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A); or The Custodial Agent responsible for the custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership, provided that it offers such service.

The Banco Bradesco S.A., as the Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company, will receive the Companys Voting Ballot in all its network of banking branches spread throughout the national territory, in compliance with the procedures established by it.

Shareholders or their representatives must attend at any bank branch of the Bookkeeping Agent, with a valid original identification document with a photo and, in the case of shareholders considered legal entities and/or represented by a proxy, the competent proxy documents must be presented, in addition to the Voting Ballot.

Custodial agents may, but are not required to receive, the Companys Shareholders Voting Ballot. Therefore, it is recommended that shareholders verify with the respective Custodial Agent if it will provide such service, as well as its costs and procedures.

The Companys shareholders may also, in its sole discretion, forward the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, exclusively by e-mail, to the following e-mail address: ombudsman- ri@eletrobras.com, not needing to send the originals.

The Voting Ballot that is unaccompanied by the documentation required to prove the shareholders condition or to prove its representation will not be considered valid and, as a consequence, will not be processed by the Company, but may be corrected and resent by the shareholder to the Company, observing the terms and procedures established in CVM Instruction 481.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, the Company will only accept the forwarding of remote voting ballots through the email below

Eletrobras Investor Relations Superintendence E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Pursuant to an agreement signed between the Company and Banco Bradesco S/A, the Voting Ballot may be delivered to any branch of the bank within the national territory.

Clarifications concerning the applicable procedures and requirements can be obtained from the following address:

Banco Bradesco S.A. - Stock and Custody Department Book-Entry Assets 4010.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Carlos Augusto Dias Pereira

Address: Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP ZIP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo

Ph: 0800 701 16 16

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras' Bylaws according to Notice to Shareholders and