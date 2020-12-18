Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Distance Voting Ballot EGM 180th

12/18/2020
Last update: 12/18/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

01/28/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

The Voting Ballot shall be completely fulfilled, signed and sent to: (i) the Bookkeeping Agent of shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A); or (ii) the custodial agent responsible for the

custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership.

If the shareholder is considered a legal entity under Brazilian law, the signature must be from its legal representatives, or attorneys with powers to practice this type of act.

The Voting Ballot received by the Bookkeeping Agent, the Custodial Agent (as the case may be) and/or by the Company shall be admitted up to 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the General Meeting. The Voting Ballot that is delivered after this deadline will be considered invalid and will not be processed by the Company.

The Voting Ballot sent directly to the Company shall be accompanied by documentation proving the quality of shareholder or legal representative of the signatory shareholder, thus observing the requirements and formalities indicated in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form, as well as in the Management Proposal.

After such term, the Company informs that it will consider the fields not filled as instruction equivalent to the abstention of vote in relation to such matters.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Voting Ballot may alternatively be delivered to:

  1. The Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company (Banco Bradesco S/A); or
  2. The Custodial Agent responsible for the custody of the shares issued by the Company of its ownership, provided that it offers such service.
    The Banco Bradesco S.A., as the Bookkeeping Agent of the shares issued by the Company, will receive the Companys Voting Ballot in all its network of banking branches spread throughout the national territory, in compliance with the procedures established by it.
    Shareholders or their representatives must attend at any bank branch of the Bookkeeping Agent, with a valid original identification document with a photo and, in the case of shareholders considered legal entities and/or represented by a proxy, the competent proxy documents must be presented, in addition to the Voting Ballot.
    Custodial agents may, but are not required to receive, the Companys Shareholders Voting Ballot. Therefore, it is recommended that shareholders verify with the respective Custodial Agent if it will provide such service, as well as its costs and procedures.
    The Companys shareholders may also, in its sole discretion, forward the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, exclusively by e-mail, to the following e-mail address: ombudsman- ri@eletrobras.com, not needing to send the originals.
    The Voting Ballot that is unaccompanied by the documentation required to prove the shareholders condition or to prove its representation will not be considered valid and, as a consequence, will not be processed by the Company, but may be corrected and resent by the shareholder to the Company, observing the terms and procedures established in CVM Instruction 481.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, the Company will only accept the forwarding of remote voting ballots through the email below

Eletrobras Investor Relations Superintendence E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Pursuant to an agreement signed between the Company and Banco Bradesco S/A, the Voting Ballot may be delivered to any branch of the bank within the national territory.

Clarifications concerning the applicable procedures and requirements can be obtained from the following address:

Banco Bradesco S.A. - Stock and Custody Department Book-Entry Assets 4010.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Carlos Augusto Dias Pereira

Address: Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP ZIP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo

Ph: 0800 701 16 16

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras' Bylaws according to Notice to Shareholders and

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CENTRAIS ELET BRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS to be held on

01/28/2021

Management Proposal

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:50:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 31 017 M 6 099 M 6 099 M
Net income 2020 7 184 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net Debt 2020 26 854 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 57 989 M 11 397 M 11 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,86 BRL
Last Close Price 36,84 BRL
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vicente Falconi Campos Director
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-3.66%11 450
NEXTERA ENERGY23.98%147 048
ENEL S.P.A.15.57%101 696
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.13%85 475
ORSTED A/S60.67%76 532
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%67 355
