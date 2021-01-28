Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : EGM 180 - Final Voting Map

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A
CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26
180th EGM
FINAL VOTING MAP
A
F
C
Item
Agenda
For
%
Against
Abstain
Deliberation
To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras' Bylaws according to Management Proposal
81,018,816
7.61%
66,213,846
6.22%
249,040,758
23.40%
1
Approved by the
To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras´ Bylaws according to the Management Proposal with the
majority
667,888,884
62.76%
-
amendments presented in the vote of the controlling shareholder - Federal Government.
