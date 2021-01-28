Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : EGM 180 - Final Voting Map

01/28/2021 | 05:48pm EST
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26

180th EGM

FINAL VOTING MAP

A

F

C

Item

Agenda

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

%

Deliberation

To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras' Bylaws according to Management Proposal

81,018,816

7.61%

66,213,846

6.22%

249,040,758

23.40%

1

Approved by the

To resolve about the reform of the Eletrobras´ Bylaws according to the Management Proposal with the

majority

667,888,884

62.76%

-

-

-

-

amendments presented in the vote of the controlling shareholder - Federal Government.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 516 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
Net income 2020 6 700 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net Debt 2020 24 176 M 4 445 M 4 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 6,57%
Capitalization 44 330 M 8 169 M 8 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
