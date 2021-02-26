Log in
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 02.26.21 - Furnas Eletronorte Chesf e Telebras

02/26/2021 | 05:27pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction:

Related Party Names

Centrais Elétricas do ("Eletronorte"), Furnas ("Furnas"), Companhia Francisco S/A ("Chesf")

NortedoBrasilCentrais ElétricasS/A S/A

Hidro Elétrica do São and TelecomunicaçõesBrasileiras S/A ("Telebras")

Issuer Relationships

Eletronorte, Furnas and Chesf are subsidiaries of Eletrobras, controlled by the Federal Government; Telebrás is controlled by the Federal Government.

Date of the transaction

02/11/2021(Eletronorte) and Chesf)

and

02/12/2021(Furnas

Object of the Agreement

Third term of amendment to the contract for the assignment of use of the infrastructure for the transmission system for electricity and optical fibers, to be made available, and other covenants, whose object is the assignment of use, against payment, of the infrastructure of the transmission system. transmission of electricity, as well as optical fibers contained in OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) cables installed in transmission lines owned by Eletronorte, Chesf and Furnas.

MainTerms and Conditions

Conditions Contract concluded:

Eletronorte

Contract Date: 02/16/2021

Term: 10 yearsAmount: BRL 73.082.049,94 (Seventy-three million, eighty-two thousand, forty-nine reais and ninety-four cents)

Furnas

Contract Date: 02/12/2021

Term: 10 yearsAmount: BRL 88.443.673,60 (Eighty-eight million, four hundred and forty-three thousand, six hundred and seventy-three reais and sixty cents)

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 9th floor. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Chesf

Contract Date: 02/12/2021

Term: 10 yearsAmount: BRL 66.027.770,40 (Sixty-six million, twenty-seven thousand, seven hundred and seventy reais and forty cents)

Detailed justification of the reasons why the Company's Management considers that the transaction observed commutative conditions or provides for adequate compensatory payment

In order to sign the original contracts, a study of values practiced in the market at the time was carried out. The Additive Terms signed consider updating the values by the IGP-M index. As a reference for the purpose of evaluating the current conditions for commuting these contracts, the Benchmark Market Study prepared recently was considered, which proves the adherence of the contractual values to those practiced by the market.

In addition, the third Addendum seeks to comply with Paragraph 5 of Article 12 of Decree No. 9,612, of 12/17/2018, which provides for public telecommunications policies, and replaces, for all legal purposes, the National Program for Broadband and the Intelligent Brazil Program.

Eventual participation of the counterparty, its partners or administrators in the decision process of the issuer's subsidiary regarding the transaction or the negotiation of the transaction as representatives of the Company, describing these interests.

There was no participation of Telebras, nor of its partners or administrators in the Companies' decision-making process regarding the negotiation and execution of these Addendum Terms.

Rio de Janeiro, February 26, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Address: Rua da Quitanda, 196 9th floor. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
