Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Announcement of Transaction with Related Party - 02.26.21 - Furnas Eletronorte Chesf e Telebras

Detailed justification of the reasons why the Company's Management considers that the transaction observed commutative conditions or provides for adequate compensatory payment

In order to sign the original contracts, a study of values practiced in the market at the time was carried out. The Additive Terms signed consider updating the values by the IGP-M index. As a reference for the purpose of evaluating the current conditions for commuting these contracts, the Benchmark Market Study prepared recently was considered, which proves the adherence of the contractual values to those practiced by the market. In addition, the third Addendum seeks to comply with Paragraph 5 of Article 12 of Decree No. 9,612, of 12/17/2018, which provides for public telecommunications policies, and replaces, for all legal purposes, the National Program for Broadband and the Intelligent Brazil Program.