Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE 903rd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS (Form 6-K)

CERTIFICATE

MINUTES OF THE 903rd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS

NIRE (Company Registration ID) No. 53300000859/

It is hereby certified, for all due purposes, that the 903rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') was held at 5:04 pm on August, 11, 2021, with a record of work closing at 7:03 pm. The meeting took place via videoconference in a remote environment - Cisco WEBEX Meetings. The Board member RUY FLAKS SCHNEIDER (RFS) assumed the chair remotely. The Board Members RODRIGO LIMP NASCIMENTO (RLN), ANA CAROLINA TANNURI LAFERTE MARINHO (ALM), ARMANDO CASADO DE ARAÚJO (ACA), JERÔNIMO ANTUNES (JEA), MARCELO DE SIQUEIRA FREITAS (MSF), ANA SILVIA CORSO MATTE (ASM), DANIEL ALVES FERREIRA (DAF), BRUNO EUSTÁQUIO FERREIRA CASTRO DE CARVALHO (BEC) and CARLOS EDUARDO RODRIGUES PEREIRA (CRP) remotely participated in the meeting. Board Member FELIPE VILLELA DIAS (FVD) cast his vote by correspondence, pursuant to item 8.6.1.1 of the Internal Regulations. There was no record of absence from the conclave. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Governance BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES (BKL) and the Advisor to the Board of Directors FERNANDO KHOURY FRANCISCO JUNIOR (FKJ). DECISION: DEL-164, of 08.11.2021. Authorization to file Eletrobras' interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021. RES-521, dated 08.11.2021. The Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, in the exercise of its attributions, embodied in a decision of the Executive Board, in the favorable opinion expressed by the Audit and Statutory Risks Committee - CAE at the 203rd meeting held on 08.11.2021, in the material of support and in the documents below, RESOLVED: Executive Board Resolution No. 521, dated 08.11.2021; Report to the Executive Board DF-055, dated 08.11.2021; Executive Summary DFC s/n, of 08.11.2021; Independent auditors' opinion - PWC for the period ended June 30, 2021, dated 08.11.2021; 1. Authorize the filing of Eletrobras' interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, approved by the Eletrobras Executive Board through RES-521, of August 11, 2021; 2. Determine the Financial and Investor Relations Department, through the Accounting Superintendence - DFC and the Investor Relations Superintendence - DFR, the Board of Directors' Governance Secretariat - CAAS and the General Secretariat - PRGS, each in its scope of action, adopt the necessary measures to comply with this Resolution. Deliberative quorum : Unanimity, including the calculation of the favorable vote issued in writing by the FVD Board Member. This certificate is drawn up and signed by me, BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES, Secretary of Governance of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2021.

BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES

Secretary of Governance