  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE 903rd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS (Form 6-K)

08/18/2021 | 06:14am EDT
CERTIFICATE

MINUTES OF THE 903rd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS

NIRE (Company Registration ID) No. 53300000859/

It is hereby certified, for all due purposes, that the 903rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') was held at 5:04 pm on August, 11, 2021, with a record of work closing at 7:03 pm. The meeting took place via videoconference in a remote environment - Cisco WEBEX Meetings. The Board member RUY FLAKS SCHNEIDER (RFS) assumed the chair remotely. The Board Members RODRIGO LIMP NASCIMENTO (RLN), ANA CAROLINA TANNURI LAFERTE MARINHO (ALM), ARMANDO CASADO DE ARAÚJO (ACA), JERÔNIMO ANTUNES (JEA), MARCELO DE SIQUEIRA FREITAS (MSF), ANA SILVIA CORSO MATTE (ASM), DANIEL ALVES FERREIRA (DAF), BRUNO EUSTÁQUIO FERREIRA CASTRO DE CARVALHO (BEC) and CARLOS EDUARDO RODRIGUES PEREIRA (CRP) remotely participated in the meeting. Board Member FELIPE VILLELA DIAS (FVD) cast his vote by correspondence, pursuant to item 8.6.1.1 of the Internal Regulations. There was no record of absence from the conclave. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Governance BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES (BKL) and the Advisor to the Board of Directors FERNANDO KHOURY FRANCISCO JUNIOR (FKJ). DECISION: DEL-164, of 08.11.2021. Authorization to file Eletrobras' interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021. RES-521, dated 08.11.2021. The Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, in the exercise of its attributions, embodied in a decision of the Executive Board, in the favorable opinion expressed by the Audit and Statutory Risks Committee - CAE at the 203rd meeting held on 08.11.2021, in the material of support and in the documents below, RESOLVED: Executive Board Resolution No. 521, dated 08.11.2021; Report to the Executive Board DF-055, dated 08.11.2021; Executive Summary DFC s/n, of 08.11.2021; Independent auditors' opinion - PWC for the period ended June 30, 2021, dated 08.11.2021; 1. Authorize the filing of Eletrobras' interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, approved by the Eletrobras Executive Board through RES-521, of August 11, 2021; 2. Determine the Financial and Investor Relations Department, through the Accounting Superintendence - DFC and the Investor Relations Superintendence - DFR, the Board of Directors' Governance Secretariat - CAAS and the General Secretariat - PRGS, each in its scope of action, adopt the necessary measures to comply with this Resolution. Deliberative quorum: Unanimity, including the calculation of the favorable vote issued in writing by the FVD Board Member. This certificate is drawn up and signed by me, BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES, Secretary of Governance of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2021.

BRUNO KLAPPER LOPES

Secretary of Governance

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:13:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 499 M 5 984 M 5 984 M
Net income 2021 8 159 M 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2021 26 991 M 5 127 M 5 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 59 372 M 11 321 M 11 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 182
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 37,74 BRL
Average target price 51,22 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS2.00%11 321
NEXTERA ENERGY8.83%164 709
ENEL S.P.A.-6.03%92 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.64%82 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.22%74 298
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.06%70 359