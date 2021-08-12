Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Conference Call 2Q21

08/12/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Results

Presentation

2Q21

Disclaimer

This statement may contain estimates and forecasts which are not statements of facts happened in the past, but they reflect beliefs and expectations of our

management and may stand as estimates and forecasts on future events according to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Words "believes", "might", "may", "estimates", "continues", "foresees", "intends", "hopes" and similar

ones are targeted at spotting estimates that necessarily imply risks and uncertainties, regardless of current awareness on them.

Known risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions at large in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of Brazilian Reais, changes in volumes and standard for use of electric energy by consumers, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the

possibility of receiving payments connected to our receivables, changes in our rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydropower plants, our

plans concerning financing

and capital investment, governmental regulations existing and future, as well as other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered before the CVM and SEC.

Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to

update any of these estimates or forecasts as a result of new information or future events. The future results of operations and efforts of Companies may be different from the current

expectations, and investors should not rely solely on the information contained hereunder.

This material contains

calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to the rounding of numbers.

As a result of the guidelines of Official Letter CVM/SNC/SEP 04/2020, issued on 12/01/20, Eletrobras made adjustments to its transmission assets - RBSE, until then classified as financial assets for contract assets under the terms of CPC 47- Costumer Contract Revenue. Throughout the 2021 quarterly disclosures, comparisons with the 2020 quarters will be properly restated.

Financial and Operating

Highlights

Financial Highlights (R$ million)

Rol IFRS 49%

7.959

Ebitda IFRS 64%

Net Profit IFRS 439%

5.337

3.276

2.530

1.992

469

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

Recurrent Rol 49%

Recurrente Net Profit 601%

7.943

Recurrent Ebitda 116%

5.326

4.507

4.794

2.219

643

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

R$ 1.5 billion

1.0x

Advance payment of dividends

Net Debt/Ebitda LTM

Aug/08

(values ​​from Dec/20)

Sectorial and economic context

Daily Energy Charge in Brazil 2021 x 2020

MWavg

17.2%

in 2Q21

1/1

16/1

31/1

15/2

1/3

16/3

31/3

15/4

30/4

15/5

30/5

14/6

29/6

14/7

29/7

2020

2021

GSF (%)

PLD (Differences Settlement Price) (R$ / MWh)

2020

2021

SE

SOUTH

NE

NORTH

584

123,7% 118,9%

503

105,1%

111,2%

111,5%

327

336

86,4%

104,0%

80,5%

95,6%

76,5%

87,1%

68,9%

62,8%

66,2%

63,9%

63,0%

67,3%

70,1%

56

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
01:52pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Conference Call 2Q21
PU
06:12aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Marketletter 2Q21
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Marketletter 2Q21 - Annex I and II
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Notice to Shareholders - 08.11.21 - Divid..
PU
08/11CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
08/11Eletrobras Initiates Sale of 79-Mw Wind Portfolio in Brazil
CI
08/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)
PU
08/10Eletrobras Reportedly Begins Sale of Special Purpose Entity
CI
08/04CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 499 M 6 020 M 6 020 M
Net income 2021 8 159 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net Debt 2021 26 991 M 5 158 M 5 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,82x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 62 541 M 11 941 M 11 952 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,95 BRL
Average target price 52,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS7.97%12 014
NEXTERA ENERGY6.77%161 590
ENEL S.P.A.-5.35%93 413
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.02%82 427
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.82%73 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.15%69 491