Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Conference Call 2Q21

This statement may contain estimates and forecasts which are not statements of facts happened in the past, but they reflect beliefs and expectations of our management and may stand as estimates and forecasts on future events according to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words "believes", "might", "may", "estimates", "continues", "foresees", "intends", "hopes" and similar

ones are targeted at spotting estimates that necessarily imply risks and uncertainties, regardless of current awareness on them. Known risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions at large in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of Brazilian Reais, changes in volumes and standard for use of electric energy by consumers, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the

possibility of receiving payments connected to our receivables, changes in our rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydropower plants, our plans concerning financing and capital investment, governmental regulations existing and future, as well as other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered before the CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to