Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Conference Call 2Q21
08/12/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Results
Presentation
2Q21
Disclaimer
This statement may contain estimates and forecasts which are not statements of facts happened in the past, but they reflect beliefs and expectations of our
management and may stand as estimates and forecasts on future events according to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Words "believes", "might", "may", "estimates", "continues", "foresees", "intends", "hopes" and similar
ones are targeted at spotting estimates that necessarily imply risks and uncertainties, regardless of current awareness on them.
Known risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions at large in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of Brazilian Reais, changes in volumes and standard for use of electric energy by consumers, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness,the
possibility of receiving payments connected to our receivables, changes in our rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydropower plants, our
plans concerning financing
and capital investment, governmental regulations existing and future, as well as other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered before the CVM and SEC.
Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to
update any of these estimates or forecasts as a result of new information or future events. The future results of operations and efforts of Companies may be different from the current
expectations, and investors should not rely solely on the information contained hereunder.
This material contains
calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to the rounding of numbers.
As a result of the guidelines of Official Letter CVM/SNC/SEP 04/2020, issued on 12/01/20, Eletrobras made adjustments to its transmission assets - RBSE, until then classified as financial assets for contract assets under the terms of CPC 47- Costumer Contract Revenue. Throughout the 2021 quarterly disclosures, comparisons with the 2020 quarters will be properly restated.
2
This presentation may include estimates and forecasts. See disclaimer.
Financial and Operating
Highlights
Financial Highlights (R$ million)
Rol IFRS 49%
7.959
Ebitda IFRS 64%
Net Profit IFRS 439%
5.337
3.276
2.530
1.992
469
2Q20
2Q21
2Q20
2Q21
2Q20
2Q21
Recurrent Rol 49%
Recurrente Net Profit 601%
7.943
Recurrent Ebitda 116%
5.326
4.507
4.794
2.219
643
2Q20
2Q21
2Q20
2Q21
2Q20
2Q21
R$ 1.5 billion
1.0x
Advance payment of dividends
Net Debt/Ebitda LTM
Aug/08
(values from Dec/20)
4
This presentationmay containestimates andprojections. See disclaimer.
Sectorial and economic context
Daily Energy Charge in Brazil 2021 x 2020
MWavg
17.2%
in 2Q21
1/1
16/1
31/1
15/2
1/3
16/3
31/3
15/4
30/4
15/5
30/5
14/6
29/6
14/7
29/7
2020
2021
GSF (%)
PLD (Differences Settlement Price) (R$ / MWh)
2020
2021
SE
SOUTH
NE
NORTH
584
123,7% 118,9%
503
105,1%
111,2%
111,5%
327
336
86,4%
104,0%
80,5%
95,6%
76,5%
87,1%
68,9%
62,8%
66,2%
63,9%
63,0%
67,3%
70,1%
56
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
5 This presentationmay containestimates andprojections. See disclaimer.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:51:09 UTC.