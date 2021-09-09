Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)

09/09/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP and CVM Resolution nº. 44 of August 23, 2021, the participation of the Company's executive in the following online event:

Live with Mr. Pedro Luiz de Oliveira Jatobá - Eletrobras' Generation Officer

Event: World Hydropower Congress

Theme: 'Modernizing hydropower: making more use of existing assets'

Subject to be discussed: Perspectives on hydropower modernization, to explore opportunities, challenges and success factors for projects

Date of realization: September 15, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm (Brasília time)

Event link: https://congress.hydropower.org/

Rio de Janeiro, September 09, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'may', 'estimate', 'continue', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect' and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
