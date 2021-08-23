Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general in addition to the Market Announcement disclosed on September 2, 2020, that the Regional Federal Court of the 5th Region upheld the dismissal of lawsuit 0800066-80.2017.4.05.8501, by rejecting the appeal proposed by the Municipality of Canindé do São Francisco/SE against the subsidiary Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco ('CHESF'). In addition to the decision on the merits, the judge had changed the value of the case from BRL 2,925,318,050.00 (two billion, nine hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and eighteen thousand and fifty reais) to BRL 52,970,536.71 (fifty-two million, nine hundred and seventy thousand, five hundred and thirty-six reais and seventy-one cents).

The final and unappealable decision of the lawsuit took place on this date, with the subsidiary CHESF having won the case, and the other party can no longer appeal.

As provided for in the Explanatory Notes to Chesf's Financial Statements, dated December 31, 2020, said action is classified by Chesf as a possible risk of loss.

Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'may', 'estimate', 'continue', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect' and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 499 M 5 860 M 5 860 M
Net income 2021 8 159 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
Net Debt 2021 26 991 M 5 021 M 5 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,51x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 59 897 M 11 095 M 11 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS3.70%11 094
NEXTERA ENERGY11.83%169 260
ENEL S.P.A.-3.32%94 982
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.09%82 481
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.03%77 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.59%71 280