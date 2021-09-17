Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)

09/17/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM') No. 44, of August 23, 2021, that, on 09/17/2021, its subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil ('Eletronorte') entered into, in the capacity of consenting intervening party, the First Amendment to Concession Contract No. 003/2012-Aneel, signed between the Federal Government and Transnorte Energia SA and the Arbitration Commitment Term.

Transnorte Energia S.A. is a Special Purpose Entity - SPE constituted by Eletronorte, owner of 49% of the shares, and Alupar Investimentos S/A, with 51% of the shares. The purpose of this concession is the implementation and operation of the Manaus/Boa Vista Transmission Line, with two sections and 715 km in length, in the States of Amazonas and Roraima, and Equador 500 kV and Boa Vista 500/230 kV substations.

The First Amendment to the Concession Contract No. 003/2012-Aneel aimed at:

(i) changes in the work schedule and extension of the deadline for the start of commercial operation of the enterprise to 36 (thirty-six) months after the issuance of the Environmental Installation License - LI, with the exception of the Static Compensator of Reactives at the Boa Vista Substation, which is already in commercial operation;
(ii) increase in the Allowed Annual Revenue - RAP to BRL 329,061,673.66 (three hundred and twenty-nine million, sixty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy-three reais and sixty-six cents), updated until 03/31/ 2021 (this amount is net of PIS - Social Integration Program, PASEP - Formation of Public Servant Assets and COFINS - Social Contribution to Social Security Financing, which will be added later) to be earned for 17 (seventeen) years and 6 (six) months from the date of availability of the enterprise for commercial operation;
(iii) the inclusion of an arbitration commitment clause that will allow for the discussion of a possible economic and financial rebalancing of Concession Contract No. 003/2012.

The Company will keep the market informed about the developments of the matter subject of this Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
11:32aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)
PU
09/15CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)
PU
09/13CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil creates state-run company to contr..
RE
09/13CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)
PU
09/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/01CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED ..
PU
08/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 215 M 5 845 M 5 845 M
Net income 2021 8 073 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net Debt 2021 24 938 M 4 669 M 4 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 59 280 M 11 283 M 11 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,20 BRL
Average target price 51,22 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ruy Flaks Schneider Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS3.24%11 283
NEXTERA ENERGY8.88%164 788
ENEL S.P.A.-15.41%83 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.76%78 019
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%69 226
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.91%68 074