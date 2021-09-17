Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM') No. 44, of August 23, 2021, that, on 09/17/2021, its subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil ('Eletronorte') entered into, in the capacity of consenting intervening party, the First Amendment to Concession Contract No. 003/2012-Aneel, signed between the Federal Government and Transnorte Energia SA and the Arbitration Commitment Term.

Transnorte Energia S.A. is a Special Purpose Entity - SPE constituted by Eletronorte, owner of 49% of the shares, and Alupar Investimentos S/A, with 51% of the shares. The purpose of this concession is the implementation and operation of the Manaus/Boa Vista Transmission Line, with two sections and 715 km in length, in the States of Amazonas and Roraima, and Equador 500 kV and Boa Vista 500/230 kV substations.

The First Amendment to the Concession Contract No. 003/2012-Aneel aimed at:

(i) changes in the work schedule and extension of the deadline for the start of commercial operation of the enterprise to 36 (thirty-six) months after the issuance of the Environmental Installation License - LI, with the exception of the Static Compensator of Reactives at the Boa Vista Substation, which is already in commercial operation;

(ii) increase in the Allowed Annual Revenue - RAP to BRL 329,061,673.66 (three hundred and twenty-nine million, sixty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy-three reais and sixty-six cents), updated until 03/31/ 2021 (this amount is net of PIS - Social Integration Program, PASEP - Formation of Public Servant Assets and COFINS - Social Contribution to Social Security Financing, which will be added later) to be earned for 17 (seventeen) years and 6 (six) months from the date of availability of the enterprise for commercial operation;

(iii) the inclusion of an arbitration commitment clause that will allow for the discussion of a possible economic and financial rebalancing of Concession Contract No. 003/2012.

The Company will keep the market informed about the developments of the matter subject of this Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer