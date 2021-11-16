Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 3Q21

Get to know the Eletrobras IR Ombudsman, an exclusive platform for receiving and forwarding suggestions, complaints, compliments and requests from protesters regarding the securities market on our Investor Relations website.

Marketletter 3Q21

INTRODUCTION

Rio de Janeiro, November 16, 2021

A Eletrobras (Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.)

[B3: ELET3 and ELET6 - NYSE: EBR e EBR-B - LATIBEX: XELTO and XELTB]

Eletrobras, the largest company in the electric energy sector in Latin America, active in the generation, transmission and commercialization segment, controlling 5 operating subsidiaries and a holding company

Eletropar -, a research center - Cepel, holding 50% of the share capital of Itaipu Binacional and, on September 30, 2021, with direct and indirect interest in 81 Special Purpose Entities, announces, on this date, its results for the period referring to the second quarter of 2021.

3rd QUARTER OF 2021

Eletrobras presented, in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), a net profit of R$ 965 million, lower than the profit of R$2,814 million obtained in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). The result of 3Q21 was positively impacted by the strong operating performance of Eletrobras, especially in the transmission segment, mainly as a result of the accounting of contracts renewed by Law 12,783/2021, as a result of the reprofiling of the financial component of RBSE, in the amount of R$ 4,859 million. The result was also positively affected by the Hydrological Risk Renegotiation, in the amount of R$4,266 million, resulting from Aneel resolutions 2,932 and 2,919/21/21, which ratified the extension of the terms of grants for several Eletrobras hydroelectric plants. Another positive highlight of the quarter is the reversal of impairments of R$454 million, mainly influenced by the reduction in discount rates, with emphasis on the reversal of R$265 million in the Santa Cruz and Batalha plants in Furnas.

The positive effects of 3Q21 were negatively impacted by certain adjustments in the booking of provisions for contingencies of R$9,434 million. Based on the development of case law related to the ECE lawsuits, the Company reviewed its provision estimates for ECE lawsuits, resulting in an increase of approximately R$ 8,926 million in 3Q21. This amount contemplates, amongst others, (i) R$ 5,253 million related to the reclassification, from remote to probable, of the risk of losing disputes in which parties disputed the initial term of the statutory period applicable to the collection of reflexive compensatory interests, and (ii) R$ 2,180 million resulting from altering the moment in which, in compliance with final judgements that went against the Company's position, and with unfavorable calculations approved by courts, the Company would supplement the provision for disputed amounts. Considering other constituted provisions and the reversal of ECE lawsuits, the final result was a total provision of R$ 9,059 million for the third quarter of 2021.

MARKETLETTER 3Q2021

3

Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding.