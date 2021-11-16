Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 3Q21

11/16/2021 | 11:27pm EST
MARKETLETTER

3Q2021

1

2

3

4

INTRODUCTION............................................................................................................................

3

ANALYSIS OF THE CONSOLIDATES RESULT...............................................................................

6

ANALYSIS OF THE PARENT COMPANY'S RESULT...................................................

38

GENERAL INFORMATION...........................................................................................................

42

NEW SUSTAINABILITY CHANNEL ……………………………………………………………………………………52

ANNEX: 1. SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATIONS - EXCEL

  1. ANÁLISES FINANCEIRAS CONTROLADAS - EXCEL
  2. OPERATION INFORMATION - AVALIABLE IN THE IR'S WEBSITE

The Investors Report - Appendices I, II and III can be found at excelo n our

website: www.eletrobras.com.br/ri

Contact RI: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com |

www.eletrobras.com.br/ri|

Video Conference in English

Video Conference in English

November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021

2:30 p.m. (GMT)

2:30 p.m (GMT)

12:30 p.m. (USA Eastern time)

12:30 p.m. (USA Eastern time)

5:30 p.m. (United Kingdom time)

5:30 p.m. (United Kingdom time)

Access data for Zoom platform:

Access data for Zoom platform:

https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-

https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-

resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=9690

resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=96901516398

Get to know the Eletrobras IR Ombudsman, an exclusive platform for receiving and forwarding suggestions, complaints, compliments and requests from protesters regarding the securities market on our Investor Relations website.

PREPARATION OF REPORTS:

Investor Relations Superintendent

Capital Market Department

Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto

Bruna Reis Arantes

Alexandre Santos Silva

Fernando D'Angelo Machado

Maria Isabel Brum de A. Souza

Mariana Lera de Almeida Cardoso

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Marketletter 3Q21

INTRODUCTION

Rio de Janeiro, November 16, 2021

A Eletrobras (Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.)

[B3: ELET3 and ELET6 - NYSE: EBR e EBR-B - LATIBEX: XELTO and XELTB]

Eletrobras, the largest company in the electric energy sector in Latin America, active in the generation, transmission and commercialization segment, controlling 5 operating subsidiaries and a holding company

  • Eletropar -, a research center - Cepel, holding 50% of the share capital of Itaipu Binacional and, on September 30, 2021, with direct and indirect interest in 81 Special Purpose Entities, announces, on this date, its results for the period referring to the second quarter of 2021.

3rd QUARTER OF 2021

Eletrobras presented, in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), a net profit of R$ 965 million, lower than the profit of R$2,814 million obtained in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). The result of 3Q21 was positively impacted by the strong operating performance of Eletrobras, especially in the transmission segment, mainly as a result of the accounting of contracts renewed by Law 12,783/2021, as a result of the reprofiling of the financial component of RBSE, in the amount of R$ 4,859 million. The result was also positively affected by the Hydrological Risk Renegotiation, in the amount of R$4,266 million, resulting from Aneel resolutions 2,932 and 2,919/21/21, which ratified the extension of the terms of grants for several Eletrobras hydroelectric plants. Another positive highlight of the quarter is the reversal of impairments of R$454 million, mainly influenced by the reduction in discount rates, with emphasis on the reversal of R$265 million in the Santa Cruz and Batalha plants in Furnas.

The positive effects of 3Q21 were negatively impacted by certain adjustments in the booking of provisions for contingencies of R$9,434 million. Based on the development of case law related to the ECE lawsuits, the Company reviewed its provision estimates for ECE lawsuits, resulting in an increase of approximately R$ 8,926 million in 3Q21. This amount contemplates, amongst others, (i) R$ 5,253 million related to the reclassification, from remote to probable, of the risk of losing disputes in which parties disputed the initial term of the statutory period applicable to the collection of reflexive compensatory interests, and (ii) R$ 2,180 million resulting from altering the moment in which, in compliance with final judgements that went against the Company's position, and with unfavorable calculations approved by courts, the Company would supplement the provision for disputed amounts. Considering other constituted provisions and the reversal of ECE lawsuits, the final result was a total provision of R$ 9,059 million for the third quarter of 2021.

MARKETLETTER 3Q2021

3

Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding.

Marketletter 3Q21

Net Operating Revenue went from R$ 6,626 million in 3Q20 to R$ 9,957 million in 3Q21, a 50% growth, influenced by the effect on transmission revenue from the periodic tariff review, and, in generation, by the better performance in bilateral and higher settlement revenue with the CCEE. Ebtida IFRS, in the amount of R$ 5,369 million in 3Q20, increased to an amount of R$ 5,596 million in 3Q21. Recurring Net Operating Revenue grew by 45%, from R$6,891 million in 3Q20 to R$9,977 million in 3Q21. Recurring EBITDA increased by 70%, from R$ 3,290 million in 3Q20 to R$ 5,598 million in 3Q21. The recurring growth demonstrates the improvement in the Company's operating performance.

OTHER 3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Cash of R$20.4 billion, Net Debt of R$19.1 billion and LTM Recurring EBITDA of R$19.6 billion, forming a Net Debt/ LTM Recurring EBITDA indicator of 0.9x.

  1. provision in the amount of R$ 340 million referring to the adjustment of current credits assumed by the Holding in the process of privatization of energy distributors, due to the conclusion of the inspection process by Aneel.

Negative net exchange variation in the amount of R$ 629 million in 3Q21 against a negative net exchange variation of R$ 221 million in 3Q20.

Increase of R$ 657 million in contingency at subsidiary Chesf referring to risk reclassification and update of litigation, with emphasis on R$ 233 million related to the lawsuit of fact K .

Credits from refundable fixed assets in progress by Energisa Acre added to the previous approvals of Equatorial Alagoas and Equatorial Piauí, in the amount of R$ 150 million referring to the recognition of fixed assets in progress, under the conditions of revenue as per Note 34 of 3Q21 financial actions.

R$ 622 million in revenue at the holding company referring to the increase of 14 months (May 2016 to June 2017) in the period covered by the recognition of energy economic inefficiency credits of credits granted by Amazonas Energia and Boa Vista, pursuant to Law No. 14,182 /20.

MARKETLETTER 3Q2021

4

Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding.

Marketletter 3Q21

TABLE 01: MAIN INDICATORS (R$ MILLION)

2021

2020

%

143.0

152.2

-6,1%

Energy Sold - Generation GWh (1)

31,054

24,086

29%

Gross Revenue

31,300

24,332

29%

Recurring Gross Revenue (2)

26,124

19,567

34%

Net operating revenue

26,371

19,813

33%

Recurring Net Operating Revenue (3)

12,730

10,824

18%

EBITDA

15,643

9,188

70%

Recurring EBITDA (4)

49%

55%

- 6.59

Ebitda Margin

59%

46%

12.95

Recurring Ebitda Margin

48,152

49,481

-3%

Gross debt without third party RGR

19,106

21,047

-9%

Recurring Net Debt

0,9

1,9

-97%

Recurring Net Debt / Recurring LTM EBITDA

5,104

4,511

13%

Net Profit

2,527

1,389

82%

Investments

12,160

12,552

-3%

Employees

  1. Does not consider the energy allocated to quotas of plants renewed by Law 12,783/2013; (2), (3) and (4) Adjustments detailed in the consolidated analysis presented below.

3Q21

3Q20

%

46.3

52.1

-11,1%

11,663

8,208

42%

11,684

8,473

38%

9,957

6,626

50%

9,977

6,891

45%

5,596

5,369

4%

5,598

3,290

70%

56%

81%

- 24.83

56%

48%

8.36

48,152

49,481

-3%

19,106

21,047

-9%

0,9

1,9

-97%

965

2,814

-66%

1,024

681

50%

12,160

12,552

-3%

MARKETLETTER 3Q2021

5

Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
