Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 3Q21 - Annex I and II

Get to know the Eletrobras IR Ombudsman, an exclusive platform for receiving and forwarding suggestions, complaints, compliments and requests from protesters regarding the securities market on our Investor Relations website.
PREPARATION OF THE REPORT TO INVESTORS:
Superintendent of Investor Relations
Capital Market Department
Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto
Bruna Reis Arantes
Alexandre Santos Silva
Fernando D'Angelo Machado
Maria Isabel Brum de A. Souza
Mariana Lera de Almeida Cardoso
Internet:www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri
E-mail:ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com
Endereço: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627
DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence
Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21
Financial Information of the Subsidiaries
ASSETS 09/30/2021
Furnas
Chesf
CGT Eletrosul
Eletronorte
Eletropar
Eletronuclear
CURRENT
Cash and Cash Equivalents
141,721
3,402
718
19,648
491
10,021
Accounts Receivable, net
1,069,519
791,012
370,237
1,616,639
0
285,375
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Financing and Loans - charges
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
2,296,803
1,949,211
1,544,816
4,121,980
79,008
99,050
Dividends Receivable
141,819
22,295
0
14,192
0
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)
0
81,831
1,931
15,386
2,836
25,845
Income Tax and Social Contribution
88,670
605,190
31,978
0
1,811
71,476
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
673,264
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
3,267
0
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
0
18,748
81,805
0
0
0
Inventory
43,731
91,834
66,294
125,807
0
259,729
Contractual Assets
3,026,016
2,169,789
680,953
1,220,625
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory
0
0
0
0
0
428,340
Financial Assets
0
11,996
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
0
0
0
0
Others
398,069
709,029
213,495
242,849
0
144,218
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
7,206,348
6,454,337
2,995,494
8,050,390
84,146
1,324,054
NON-CURRENT
LONG-TERM ASSET
Accounts Receivable, net
264,191
0
0
1,515,331
0
0
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
0
217
39
108
0
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Taxes and Contributions)
0
203,086
133
0
0
0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
0
1,513,141
278,491
0
0
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
628,828
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
0
118,645
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
954,047
498,649
234,792
297,100
0
65,442
Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013
0
487,822
0
0
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)
0
0
0
0
0
1,381,643
Contractual Assets
20,843,840
15,398,916
4,560,761
9,099,443
0
0
Financial Assets
1,406,124
220,424
0
5,235
0
0
Advance for equity participation
0
0
0
0
0
0
Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
0
0
0
0
Others
148,997
101,824
243,887
605,629
0
1,960,152
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
23,617,199
16,910,938
6,552,753
12,548,810
0
3,407,237
INVESTMENTS
5,539,807
5,501,253
2,190,547
3,919,132
153,345
0
FIXED ASSETS, NET
6,974,613
2,214,720
2,404,771
7,859,360
43
13,335,124
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
1,180,839
428,203
185,175
3,142,682
0
81,213
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
37,312,458
25,055,114
11,333,246
27,469,984
153,388
16,823,574
TOTAL ASSETS
44,518,806
31,509,451
14,328,740
35,520,374
237,534
18,147,628
1
Classificação: Pública
DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence
Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21
Financial Information of the Subsidiaries
ASSETS 12/31/2020
Furnas
Chesf
CGT Eletrosul
Eletronorte
Eletropar
Eletronuclear
CURRENT
Cash and Cash Equivalents
277,448
58,548
10,674
70,144
182
9,051
Accounts Receivable, net
1,414,966
1,963,986
535,413
1,345,388
0
319,724
Financing and Loans - Principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Financing and Loans - Charges
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
961,965
2,079,294
1,286,868
1,500,314
92,442
378,424
Dividends Receivable
71,278
27,108
4,153
38,207
7,108
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)
0
64,938
8,924
0
3,613
19,949
Income Tax and Social Contribution
248,748
195,190
5,512
217,336
113
13,618
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
317,443
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
4,684
0
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
0
34,375
49,121
21,398
0
0
Inventory
42,843
85,065
55,704
142,768
0
183,306
Contractual Assets
4,561,167
3,097,503
812,555
1,893,683
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory
0
0
0
0
0
428,340
Financial Assets
0
10,996
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
2,007
1,125
0
0
Others
317,847
583,408
127,252
245,016
79
130,568
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
7,896,262
8,200,411
2,902,867
5,792,821
103,538
1,482,980
NON-CURRENT
LONG-TERM ASSET
Accounts Receivable, net
272,583
0
277
1,061,622
0
0
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
0
210
39
103
0
0
Diferred Fiscal Asset (Taxes and Contributions)
0
203,519
208
223,537
0
0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
145,987
1,640,404
269,604
0
0
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
310,100
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
0
0
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
897,994
488,241
300,659
296,830
0
68,222
Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013
0
487,822
0
0
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)
0
0
0
0
0
1,264,780
Contractual Assets
17,483,202
11,379,621
3,961,684
8,199,109
0
0
Financial Asset
1,367,475
230,424
0
0
0
0
Advance for equity participation
1,541
0
0
0
0
0
Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
14,551
0
0
0
Others
151,598
121,796
219,565
622,140
0
1,755,116
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
20,174,393
13,057,620
6,137,387
10,983,045
0
3,088,118
INVESTMENTS
5,633,921
5,310,677
2,254,800
4,746,917
144,897
0
FIXED ASSETS, NET
6,702,079
2,083,004
2,758,213
8,013,470
6
13,018,163
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
331,066
117,357
74,304
127,416
2
92,374
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
32,841,459
20,568,658
11,224,704
23,870,848
144,905
16,198,655
TOTAL ASSETS
40,737,721
28,769,069
14,127,571
29,663,669
248,443
17,681,635
2
Classificação: Pública
DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence
Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21
Financial Information of the Subsidiaries
LIABILITIES 09/30/2021
Furnas
Chesf
CGT Eletrosul
Eletronorte
Eletropar
Eletronuclear
CURRENT
Suppliers
676,497
394,289
298,957
720,639
0
925,413
Financing, loans and debentures
1,571,792
196,428
389,729
1,426,657
0
365,451
Tax and Social Contributions
106,530
170,671
24,407
283,722
1,627
73,175
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
0
15,497
16,973
0
14,998
Derivative financial instruments
0
0
0
0
0
0
Reimbursement Obligations
0
0
0
0
0
273,755
Advance from clients
0
0
0
89,509
0
0
Shareholders' Compensation
19,500
184
234,342
714,815
0
0
Estimated Obligations
375,324
296,173
147,643
447,414
367
123,780
Provisions for Litigations
0
0
0
0
0
0
Post-Employment Benefits (Pension Plan Payments)
20,968
164,407
28,446
0
0
4,574
Leasing (principal)
21,888
35
8,537
183,958
0
8,685
Leasing (charges)
-9,794
0
-3,884
-3,785
0
0
Provisions for Onerous Contracts
0
0
0
0
0
0
Concessions payable - Use of public property
1,879
0
3,446
0
0
0
Regulatory fees
82,947
64,886
64,416
337,878
0
1,182
Others
59,408
33,745
278,680
1,535,400
23,368
21,694
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,926,939
1,320,818
1,490,216
5,753,180
25,362
1,812,707
NON-CURRENT
Suppliers
0
0
71,802
0
0
0
Financing, loans and debentures
6,057,048
936,183
2,811,350
3,811,954
0
7,031,045
Tax and Social Contributions
164,039
0
0
135,461
0
212
Income Tax and Social Contribution
3,994,209
580,739
0
1,578,756
8,066
0
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
0
0
0
0
0
Derivative financial instruments
0
0
0
0
0
0
Reimbursement Obligations
0
0
0
0
0
92,359
Advance from clients
0
0
0
208,204
0
0
Estimated Obligations
47,085
19,991
8,726
0
0
2,980
Provisions for Litigations
2,063,887
3,025,822
774,968
1,003,099
0
198,813
Provision for uncovered liability on invested companies
0
0
0
3,848
0
0
Post-Employment Benefits (Pension Plan Payments)
1,002,614
3,519,508
649,447
120,798
0
557,193
Leasing (principal)
201,421
2,011
58,023
504,809
0
4,774
Leasing (charges)
-50,453
0
-21,505
-8,234
0
0
Provision for Onerous Contracts
319,431
67,298
80,338
11,032
0
0
Concessions payable - Use of public property
34,013
0
39,518
0
0
0
Regulatory fees
192,617
450,281
40
0
0
0
Asset decomission obligation (Nuclear Power Plants)
0
0
0
0
0
3,209,663
Advances for future capital Increase
70,855
0
83,101
0
0
2,111,845
Others
366,352
530,578
75,564
1,079,082
0
0
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
14,463,118
9,132,411
4,631,372
8,448,809
8,066
13,208,884
EQUITY
Capital Stock
6,531,154
9,753,953
6,767,586
11,576,263
118,055
8,493,036
Capital reserves
5,053,045
4,916,199
0
0
0
0
Profit Reserves
14,119,110
5,403,347
1,255,195
3,725,405
60,434
0
Additional Dividend Purposed
0
0
0
0
0
0
Accumulated profit/loss
4,008,393
4,737,195
416,446
6,311,204
14,112
-4,485,380
Other Comprehensive Income
-2,583,283
-3,754,472
-212,056
-294,487
11,505
-881,619
Minority shareholdings
330
0
-20,019
0
0
0
TOTAL EQUITY
27,128,749
21,056,222
8,207,152
21,318,385
204,106
3,126,037
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
44,518,806
31,509,451
14,328,740
35,520,374
237,534
18,147,628
3
Classificação: Pública
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:26:10 UTC.