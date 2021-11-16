Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 3Q21 - Annex I and II

11/16/2021 | 11:27pm EST
ANNEX

MARKETLETTER

3Q2021

S U M M A R Y

I

II

FINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FROM SUBSIDIARIES

The Investors Report - Annexes I, II and

Contact RI:

III can be found at excel on our website:

ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com |

www.eletrobras.com.br/ri. Annex III

www.eletrobras.com.br/ri|

will be available soon.

+55 (21) 2514-6333

Video Conference in Portuguese

November 17, 2021

2:30 p.m. (Brasília)

12:30 p.m. (USA Eastern time) 5:30 p.m. (United Kingdom time) Access data for Zoom platform:

Video Conference in Portuguese

November 17, 2021

2:30 p.m. (Brasília)

12:30 p.m. (USA Eastern time) 5:30 p.m. (United Kingdom time) Access data for Zoom platform:

https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-

resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=9690151 resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=9690151 6398

Get to know the Eletrobras IR Ombudsman, an exclusive platform for receiving and forwarding suggestions, complaints, compliments and requests from protesters regarding the securities market on our Investor Relations website.

PREPARATION OF THE REPORT TO INVESTORS:

Superintendent of Investor Relations

Capital Market Department

Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto

Bruna Reis Arantes

Alexandre Santos Silva

Fernando D'Angelo Machado

Maria Isabel Brum de A. Souza

Mariana Lera de Almeida Cardoso

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Endereço: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21

Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

ASSETS 09/30/2021

Furnas

Chesf

CGT Eletrosul

Eletronorte

Eletropar

Eletronuclear

CURRENT

Cash and Cash Equivalents

141,721

3,402

718

19,648

491

10,021

Accounts Receivable, net

1,069,519

791,012

370,237

1,616,639

0

285,375

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financing and Loans - charges

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

2,296,803

1,949,211

1,544,816

4,121,980

79,008

99,050

Dividends Receivable

141,819

22,295

0

14,192

0

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)

0

81,831

1,931

15,386

2,836

25,845

Income Tax and Social Contribution

88,670

605,190

31,978

0

1,811

71,476

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

673,264

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

3,267

0

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

0

18,748

81,805

0

0

0

Inventory

43,731

91,834

66,294

125,807

0

259,729

Contractual Assets

3,026,016

2,169,789

680,953

1,220,625

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory

0

0

0

0

0

428,340

Financial Assets

0

11,996

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

0

0

0

0

Others

398,069

709,029

213,495

242,849

0

144,218

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,206,348

6,454,337

2,995,494

8,050,390

84,146

1,324,054

NON-CURRENT

LONG-TERM ASSET

Accounts Receivable, net

264,191

0

0

1,515,331

0

0

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

0

217

39

108

0

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Taxes and Contributions)

0

203,086

133

0

0

0

Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

0

1,513,141

278,491

0

0

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

628,828

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

0

118,645

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

954,047

498,649

234,792

297,100

0

65,442

Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013

0

487,822

0

0

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)

0

0

0

0

0

1,381,643

Contractual Assets

20,843,840

15,398,916

4,560,761

9,099,443

0

0

Financial Assets

1,406,124

220,424

0

5,235

0

0

Advance for equity participation

0

0

0

0

0

0

Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

0

0

0

0

Others

148,997

101,824

243,887

605,629

0

1,960,152

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS

23,617,199

16,910,938

6,552,753

12,548,810

0

3,407,237

INVESTMENTS

5,539,807

5,501,253

2,190,547

3,919,132

153,345

0

FIXED ASSETS, NET

6,974,613

2,214,720

2,404,771

7,859,360

43

13,335,124

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

1,180,839

428,203

185,175

3,142,682

0

81,213

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

37,312,458

25,055,114

11,333,246

27,469,984

153,388

16,823,574

TOTAL ASSETS

44,518,806

31,509,451

14,328,740

35,520,374

237,534

18,147,628

1

Classificação: Pública

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21

Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

ASSETS 12/31/2020

Furnas

Chesf

CGT Eletrosul

Eletronorte

Eletropar

Eletronuclear

CURRENT

Cash and Cash Equivalents

277,448

58,548

10,674

70,144

182

9,051

Accounts Receivable, net

1,414,966

1,963,986

535,413

1,345,388

0

319,724

Financing and Loans - Principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financing and Loans - Charges

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

961,965

2,079,294

1,286,868

1,500,314

92,442

378,424

Dividends Receivable

71,278

27,108

4,153

38,207

7,108

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)

0

64,938

8,924

0

3,613

19,949

Income Tax and Social Contribution

248,748

195,190

5,512

217,336

113

13,618

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

317,443

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

4,684

0

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

0

34,375

49,121

21,398

0

0

Inventory

42,843

85,065

55,704

142,768

0

183,306

Contractual Assets

4,561,167

3,097,503

812,555

1,893,683

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory

0

0

0

0

0

428,340

Financial Assets

0

10,996

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

2,007

1,125

0

0

Others

317,847

583,408

127,252

245,016

79

130,568

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,896,262

8,200,411

2,902,867

5,792,821

103,538

1,482,980

NON-CURRENT

LONG-TERM ASSET

Accounts Receivable, net

272,583

0

277

1,061,622

0

0

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

0

210

39

103

0

0

Diferred Fiscal Asset (Taxes and Contributions)

0

203,519

208

223,537

0

0

Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

145,987

1,640,404

269,604

0

0

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

310,100

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

0

0

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

897,994

488,241

300,659

296,830

0

68,222

Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013

0

487,822

0

0

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)

0

0

0

0

0

1,264,780

Contractual Assets

17,483,202

11,379,621

3,961,684

8,199,109

0

0

Financial Asset

1,367,475

230,424

0

0

0

0

Advance for equity participation

1,541

0

0

0

0

0

Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

14,551

0

0

0

Others

151,598

121,796

219,565

622,140

0

1,755,116

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS

20,174,393

13,057,620

6,137,387

10,983,045

0

3,088,118

INVESTMENTS

5,633,921

5,310,677

2,254,800

4,746,917

144,897

0

FIXED ASSETS, NET

6,702,079

2,083,004

2,758,213

8,013,470

6

13,018,163

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

331,066

117,357

74,304

127,416

2

92,374

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

32,841,459

20,568,658

11,224,704

23,870,848

144,905

16,198,655

TOTAL ASSETS

40,737,721

28,769,069

14,127,571

29,663,669

248,443

17,681,635

2

Classificação: Pública

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 3Q21

Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

LIABILITIES 09/30/2021

Furnas

Chesf

CGT Eletrosul

Eletronorte

Eletropar

Eletronuclear

CURRENT

Suppliers

676,497

394,289

298,957

720,639

0

925,413

Financing, loans and debentures

1,571,792

196,428

389,729

1,426,657

0

365,451

Tax and Social Contributions

106,530

170,671

24,407

283,722

1,627

73,175

Current Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

0

15,497

16,973

0

14,998

Derivative financial instruments

0

0

0

0

0

0

Reimbursement Obligations

0

0

0

0

0

273,755

Advance from clients

0

0

0

89,509

0

0

Shareholders' Compensation

19,500

184

234,342

714,815

0

0

Estimated Obligations

375,324

296,173

147,643

447,414

367

123,780

Provisions for Litigations

0

0

0

0

0

0

Post-Employment Benefits (Pension Plan Payments)

20,968

164,407

28,446

0

0

4,574

Leasing (principal)

21,888

35

8,537

183,958

0

8,685

Leasing (charges)

-9,794

0

-3,884

-3,785

0

0

Provisions for Onerous Contracts

0

0

0

0

0

0

Concessions payable - Use of public property

1,879

0

3,446

0

0

0

Regulatory fees

82,947

64,886

64,416

337,878

0

1,182

Others

59,408

33,745

278,680

1,535,400

23,368

21,694

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,926,939

1,320,818

1,490,216

5,753,180

25,362

1,812,707

NON-CURRENT

Suppliers

0

0

71,802

0

0

0

Financing, loans and debentures

6,057,048

936,183

2,811,350

3,811,954

0

7,031,045

Tax and Social Contributions

164,039

0

0

135,461

0

212

Income Tax and Social Contribution

3,994,209

580,739

0

1,578,756

8,066

0

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

0

0

0

0

0

Derivative financial instruments

0

0

0

0

0

0

Reimbursement Obligations

0

0

0

0

0

92,359

Advance from clients

0

0

0

208,204

0

0

Estimated Obligations

47,085

19,991

8,726

0

0

2,980

Provisions for Litigations

2,063,887

3,025,822

774,968

1,003,099

0

198,813

Provision for uncovered liability on invested companies

0

0

0

3,848

0

0

Post-Employment Benefits (Pension Plan Payments)

1,002,614

3,519,508

649,447

120,798

0

557,193

Leasing (principal)

201,421

2,011

58,023

504,809

0

4,774

Leasing (charges)

-50,453

0

-21,505

-8,234

0

0

Provision for Onerous Contracts

319,431

67,298

80,338

11,032

0

0

Concessions payable - Use of public property

34,013

0

39,518

0

0

0

Regulatory fees

192,617

450,281

40

0

0

0

Asset decomission obligation (Nuclear Power Plants)

0

0

0

0

0

3,209,663

Advances for future capital Increase

70,855

0

83,101

0

0

2,111,845

Others

366,352

530,578

75,564

1,079,082

0

0

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

14,463,118

9,132,411

4,631,372

8,448,809

8,066

13,208,884

EQUITY

Capital Stock

6,531,154

9,753,953

6,767,586

11,576,263

118,055

8,493,036

Capital reserves

5,053,045

4,916,199

0

0

0

0

Profit Reserves

14,119,110

5,403,347

1,255,195

3,725,405

60,434

0

Additional Dividend Purposed

0

0

0

0

0

0

Accumulated profit/loss

4,008,393

4,737,195

416,446

6,311,204

14,112

-4,485,380

Other Comprehensive Income

-2,583,283

-3,754,472

-212,056

-294,487

11,505

-881,619

Minority shareholdings

330

0

-20,019

0

0

0

TOTAL EQUITY

27,128,749

21,056,222

8,207,152

21,318,385

204,106

3,126,037

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

44,518,806

31,509,451

14,328,740

35,520,374

237,534

18,147,628

3

Classificação: Pública

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
