Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Notice to Shareholders - 09.21.21 - Monetary Restatement

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders, in addition to the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on August 19, 2021, which will make on September 28, 2021 a residual payment of monetary restatement (Selic) on dividends paid on August 31, 2021, as follows:

Class of Share Value per Share (BRL) ON 0.00007193390 PNA 0.00007912729 PNB 0.00007912729

Regarding the amounts to be paid, as this is monetary restatement at the Selic rate, in accordance with current legislation, Income Tax will be charged, to be withheld at source. The withholding of Income Tax mentioned above will not be applied to immune or exempt persons who have proven this condition, through the "Term of Declaration of Commitment", which can be found on the Company's website (https://eletrobras.com/pt/ri/Paginas/Convocacoes-e-Atas.aspx) and must be delivered to any branch of Banco Bradesco. For exempt shareholders who are in B3, the holders or their representatives must file the statement with their brokers/custodian agents. Such payment will be made by deposit in the shareholders' checking account, as informed by each of them to Banco Bradesco S.A., responsible for the bookkeeping of shares issued by the Company. Payments related to shares held in the stock exchange environment via the B3 Assets Depository Center will be paid to this entity, which will transfer them to shareholders through the depositing brokers.

Rio de Janeiro, September 21, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri EBR & EBR.B E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com LISTED Classificação: Pública ELET3 & ELET6 Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. NYSE 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.