Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of April, 2021

Commission File Number 1-34129

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 24th floor,

Centro, CEP 20091-005,

Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Corporate Name Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras Home Office address Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor Website www.eletrobras.com Investor Relations Director Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta E-mail: df@eletrobras.com Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431 Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714 Investor Relations Officer Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637 Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964 Newspapers where the shareholding acts are published In 2021, the company's legal subjects are going to be published on the following newspapers: Federal Official Gazette and Jornal de Brasília

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2020

EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/19/2021 Disclosure via Newspaper 04/15/2021

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2020

EVENT DATE Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/19/2021

Form 20-F 2020 EVENT DATE Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid 04/29/2021

Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year EVENT DATE Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3 05/27/2021

Quarterly Financial Information EVENT DATE Regarding 1st Quarter 05/12/2021 Regarding 2nd Quarter 08/11/2021 Regarding 3rd Quarter 11/10/2021

Ordinary Stockholders Meeting EVENT DATE Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/24/2021 OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/24/2021 Publication of the OGM Call Notice in the newspapers 03/26/2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting 04/27/2021 Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 04/27/2021 Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 05/06/2021

Public Meeting With Analysts/Investors EVENT DATE Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties At 04:00 pm Location: to be defined 03/29/2021 Road show - meeting with investors Location: to be defined 04/12/2021 to 04/16/2021 Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties At 04:00 pm Location: to be defined 08/16/2021

Conference Call EVENT DATE Conference Call at noon - Brasília time (Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 03/22/2021 Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended March 31, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 05/13/2021 Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended June 30, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 08/12/2021 Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended September 30, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 11/11/2021

Board of Directors Meetings EVENT DATE Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements 2020 03/12/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020 03/23/2021 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F 04/29/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F 05/11/2021 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 2021 05/12/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2021 05/21/2021 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of Reference Form 05/28/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of Reference Form 06/08/2021 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 2021 08/11/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2021 08/20/2021 Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3nd Quarter 2021 11/10/2021 Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3nd Quarter 2021 11/19/2021

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 9, 2021

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS By: /S/ Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta CFO and Investor Relations Officer

