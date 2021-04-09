Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

04/09/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of April, 2021

Commission File Number 1-34129

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 24th floor,
Centro, CEP 20091-005,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Corporate Name Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras
Home Office address Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 23th floor
Website www.eletrobras.com
Investor Relations Director Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta
E-mail: df@eletrobras.com
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-6431
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5714
Investor Relations Officer Paula Prado Rodrigues Couto
E-mail: paula.rodrigues@eletrobras.com
Phone: 55 (21) 2514-4637
Fax: 55 (21) 2514-5964
Newspapers where the shareholding acts are published

In 2021, the company's legal subjects are going to be published on the following newspapers: Federal Official Gazette and Jornal de Brasília

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended December 31, 2020

EVENT 		DATE
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/19/2021
Disclosure via Newspaper 04/15/2021
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, for the year ended December 31, 2020

EVENT 		DATE
Disclosure to Shareholders CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madri 03/19/2021
Form 20-F 2020
EVENT DATE
Filling on SEC and Disclosure in the website of NYSE/Madrid 04/29/2021
Annual Information (Resolution 480-CVM), for the year
EVENT DATE
Disclosure in the website of CVM/B3 05/27/2021
Quarterly Financial Information
EVENT DATE
Regarding 1st Quarter 05/12/2021
Regarding 2nd Quarter 08/11/2021
Regarding 3rd Quarter 11/10/2021
1
Ordinary Stockholders Meeting
EVENT DATE
Disclosure of the Administration Proposal in the website of CVM/ B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/24/2021
OGM Call Notice in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 03/24/2021
Publication of the OGM Call Notice in the newspapers 03/26/2021
Annual Shareholders Meeting 04/27/2021
Disclosure of the main deliberations of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website of CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 04/27/2021
Disclosure of the Minutes of the Annual Shareholders Meeting in the website to CVM/B3/SEC/NYSE/Madrid 05/06/2021
Public Meeting With Analysts/Investors
EVENT DATE

Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties

At 04:00 pm

Location: to be defined

03/29/2021

Road show - meeting with investors

Location: to be defined

04/12/2021 to 04/16/2021

Public meeting with analysts, open to other interested parties

At 04:00 pm

Location: to be defined

08/16/2021
Conference Call
EVENT DATE
Conference Call at noon - Brasília time (Presentation of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 03/22/2021
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended March 31, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 05/13/2021
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended June 30, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 08/12/2021
Conference Call at 02:30 pm - Brasília time (Presentation of results for the exercise ended September 30, 2021 - how to participate will be informed via the IR website and press release) 11/11/2021
2
Board of Directors Meetings
EVENT DATE
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the Financial Statements 2020 03/12/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting the Financial Statements 2020 03/23/2021
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval Form 20-F 04/29/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting Form 20-F 05/11/2021
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of the 1st Quarter 2021 05/12/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting 1st Quarter 2021 05/21/2021
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of Reference Form 05/28/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of Reference Form 06/08/2021
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 2nd Quarter 2021 08/11/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 2nd Quarter 2021 08/20/2021
Board of Directors meeting. Subject: to deliberate on the approval of 3nd Quarter 2021 11/10/2021
Submission of Board of Directors Minutes of Meeting of 3nd Quarter 2021 11/19/2021
3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 9, 2021

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
By:

/S/ Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates offuture economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', 'plans' and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 21:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
05:27pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Is..
PU
07:00aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 04.09.21 - PND Decr..
PU
04/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 04.07.21 - Agreemen..
PU
04/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 04.07.21 - Live DF ..
PU
04/07CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Fil..
PU
04/06CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 04.06.21 - Live DF
PU
04/06CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil 'back to business' in 2-3 months a..
RE
04/06CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Is..
PU
04/05CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Management Proposal 61st ASM
PU
04/05CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Distance Voting Ballot - ASM 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 864 M - -
Net income 2021 8 067 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 6,09%
Capitalization 56 524 M 10 001 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,04 BRL
Last Close Price 35,96 BRL
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Executive & Financial Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-2.22%10 109
NEXTERA ENERGY0.79%152 522
ENEL S.P.A.3.84%104 646
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.62%86 933
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.62%75 091
ORSTED A/S-15.56%70 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ