  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  News
  Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Brazil Congress approves main text of Eletrobras privatization bill

06/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress on Monday approved the main text of a bill allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras , with the measure to advance to President Jair Bolsonaro for approval after amendments are considered.

The government-proposed bill would privatize Latin America's biggest power utility, known formally as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, by floating shares on the stock market, with the state relinquishing control by diluting its current 61% stake. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; writing by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 322 M 6 239 M 6 239 M
Net income 2021 7 992 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
Net Debt 2021 24 263 M 4 833 M 4 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 74 595 M 14 796 M 14 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,38 BRL
Last Close Price 47,42 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS23.92%14 343
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.02%143 735
ENEL S.P.A.-2.68%97 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.29%80 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.79%76 622
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.03%65 053