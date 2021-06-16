Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Brazil Senate to vote on Eletrobras privatization on Thursday

06/16/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - A bill allowing the privatization of state-owned energy giant Eletrobras will be put to the vote on Thursday starting at 10 a.m., the head of Brazil's Senate Rodrigo Pacheco said on Monday.

The bill has passed the lower chamber but has been changed in the Senate in its present form, which means it would have to return to the house and could run out of time.

The bill is a temporary decree issued by the government and must be approved in Congress by June 22 or it will expire.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 296 M 6 190 M 6 190 M
Net income 2021 7 578 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net Debt 2021 24 263 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 70 128 M 14 029 M 13 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,77 BRL
Last Close Price 45,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS21.62%13 794
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.82%144 029
ENEL S.P.A.-2.37%99 588
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.48%83 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.73%79 399
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.84%68 091