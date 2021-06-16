Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Brazil Senate to vote on Eletrobras privatization on Thursday

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - A bill allowing the
privatization of state-owned energy giant Eletrobras
will be put to the vote on Thursday starting at 10 a.m., the
head of Brazil's Senate Rodrigo Pacheco said on Monday.
The bill has passed the lower chamber but has been changed
in the Senate in its present form, which means it would have to
return to the house and could run out of time.
The bill is a temporary decree issued by the government and
must be approved in Congress by June 22 or it will expire.
