Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Brazil's Congress plans to vote Wednesday on Eletrobras privatization

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of
Congress will vote on Wednesday on a presidential decree
proposing the privatization of state-run power company
Eletrobras, House Speaker Arthur Lira said on
Tuesday.
Lower house lawmakers began debating the measure on Tuesday
afternoon.
"It is important that there is a broad debate on the topic.
We have an agreement that, out of respect for the Senate, we
give senators 30 days to analyze presidential decrees," Lira
tweeted.
The decree's sponsor, lawmaker Elmar Nascimento, presented
his proposals to the lower house on Tuesday.
One key element is that the privatization "will depend on
establishing prior contracts for natural gas-powered generation
with the government" later this year, something that will not
affect the timetable, he said.
Nascimento told lawmakers that 99% of the text is in line
with the government's position. He also said he withdrew from
the text, at the government's request, a clause that would
provide for energy regulator Aneel to intervene in the market.
Eletrobras Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said last Thursday
that Lira had indicated his optimism that the vote would pass.
Earlier this month, privatization secretary Diogo Mac Cord
said he expected Eletrobras would be privatized by January 2022
and that congressional support for the decree being put to
lawmakers is "fantastic."
The government has said it hopes the sale of Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, will
deliver 25 billion reais ($4.7 billion) to Treasury coffers.
($1 = 5.26 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo and Lisandra
Paraguassu in Brasilia
Writing by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Matthew Lewis)