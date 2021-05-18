Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Brazil's Congress plans to vote Wednesday on Eletrobras privatization

05/18/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress will vote on Wednesday on a presidential decree proposing the privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras, House Speaker Arthur Lira said on Tuesday.

Lower house lawmakers began debating the measure on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is important that there is a broad debate on the topic. We have an agreement that, out of respect for the Senate, we give senators 30 days to analyze presidential decrees," Lira tweeted.

The decree's sponsor, lawmaker Elmar Nascimento, presented his proposals to the lower house on Tuesday.

One key element is that the privatization "will depend on establishing prior contracts for natural gas-powered generation with the government" later this year, something that will not affect the timetable, he said.

Nascimento told lawmakers that 99% of the text is in line with the government's position. He also said he withdrew from the text, at the government's request, a clause that would provide for energy regulator Aneel to intervene in the market.

Eletrobras Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp said last Thursday that Lira had indicated his optimism that the vote would pass.

Earlier this month, privatization secretary Diogo Mac Cord said he expected Eletrobras would be privatized by January 2022 and that congressional support for the decree being put to lawmakers is "fantastic."

The government has said it hopes the sale of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, will deliver 25 billion reais ($4.7 billion) to Treasury coffers. ($1 = 5.26 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 989 M 5 900 M 5 900 M
Net income 2021 8 776 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net Debt 2021 25 533 M 4 862 M 4 862 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 62 246 M 11 854 M 11 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 12 218
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 46,60 BRL
Last Close Price 40,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS8.11%11 821
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.80%141 028
ENEL S.P.A.-1.44%100 733
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.25%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%68 218