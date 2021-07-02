Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)

07/02/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP and CVM Instruction 358, the participation of the Company's executive in the following online event:

Live with participation of the Eletrobras Chief Governance, Risks and Compliance Officer - Camila Gualda Sampaio Araújo.

Event: INAC - Paths to Brazil 2021

Theme: 'ESG - What are we talking about?'

Subjects to be discussed: ESG: How your investments impact the world.

Realization date: 07/05/2021

Time: 09:00 am (Brasília time)

Link: https://novidade.naoaceitocorrupcao.org.br/evento-esg-inscricao

Rio de Janeiro, July 02, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'may', 'estimate', 'continue', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect' and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 21:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
