Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.15.21 - Official Letter 94 - CPPI Meeting

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the Official Letter 94/2021/SE-MME, in which the Ministry of Mines and Energy - MME informs that tomorrow, on March 16, 2021, there will be a meeting of the Investment Partnership Program Council ("CPPI") that will decide on the qualification of Eletrobras in the Investment Partnership Program, as well as the inclusion in the National Privatization Program ("PND").

The inclusion in the PND aims to allow the beginning of studies to be carried out by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development - BNDES.

The full text of the aforementioned letter is attached to this Announcement.

Eletrobras will keep the market informed about the subject of this Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Official Letter no. 94/2021/SE-MME

To Sir

WILSON FERREIRA JÚNIOR

CEO - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A (Eletrobras) Rua da Quitanda, 196, 24th floor - Centro 20091-005 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ

Subject: Meeting of the Board of the Investment Partnership Program - Eletrobras

Mr. CEO

1. I inform you that on March 16, 2021 the Council of the Investment Partnership Program will decide on the qualification of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras - S.A. - Eletrobras in the Investment Partnership Program, as well as the inclusion of the National Privatization Program - PND.

2. The inclusion in the PND aims to allow the beginning of studies to be carried out by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development - BNDES.

Regards

MARISETE FÁTIMA DADALD PEREIRA

Executive Secretary