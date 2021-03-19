Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.19.21 - Eletronorte Fundraising

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement disclosure on May 18, 2020 and, in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002 , as amended, that, on March 19, 2021, the subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte") signed an Addendum to the Bank Credit Note signed with Banco Bradesco S.A., in the amount of R$ 1

Billion.

The Amendment changes the amortization period from 12 (twelve) to 48 (forty-eight) months, from the date of signature, maturing on March 19, 2025, with a reduction in the interest rate to CDI + 2.15% py, monthly payment with semiannual interest during the 12-month grace period.

The transaction allows Eletronorte to extend the payment term as well as reduce the average cost of the debt. In addition, the operation will no longer have the Eletrobras guarantee and other guarantees will not be offered.

The aforementioned operation is within the scope of the Eletrobras System's debt structure optimization initiative, under the terms of the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2021-2025"), disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

The Company will keep the market informed about the subject of this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Interim CEO

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.