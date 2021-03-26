Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.26.21 - Board of Directors Substitution

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Ricardo Brandão Silva, Eletrobras' Board of Directors Member, appointed by the controlling shareholder, presented a letter of resignation and will leave his position as from the April 1, 2021.

To replace Mr. Ricardo, Ms. Ana Carolina Tannuri Laferté Marinho will take office, whose election was held on this date at a meeting of the Board of Directors, based on Article 39 of Eletrobras' Bylaws, to complete the term of office by the 61st Annual General Meeting to be held on April 27, 2021.

Ms. Ana Carolina Tannuri Laferté Marinho, who has been Deputy Chief of Infrastructure for Legal Affairs of the Chief of Staff since January 2018, has already been appointed, nominated by the controlling shareholder, at Management Proposal for the 61st Annual General Meeting. Complete information can be found in the Management Proposal released on March 24, 2021 on the Eletrobras websiteswww.eletrobras.com/elb/riof the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br)

We inform that, under the terms of Law number 13,303/16 ("Law of the State-owned Companies"), regulated by Decree 8,945/16, the indication was previously approved by the Management, People and Eligibility Committee, responsible for verifying compliance with the listed eligibility requirements. in article 17 of the State-Owned Companies Law and articles 28 to 30 of Decree 8,945/16.

Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

