Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 03.26.21 - Board of Directors Substitution

03/26/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Ricardo Brandão Silva, Eletrobras' Board of Directors Member, appointed by the controlling shareholder, presented a letter of resignation and will leave his position as from the April 1, 2021.

To replace Mr. Ricardo, Ms. Ana Carolina Tannuri Laferté Marinho will take office, whose election was held on this date at a meeting of the Board of Directors, based on Article 39 of Eletrobras' Bylaws, to complete the term of office by the 61st Annual General Meeting to be held on April 27, 2021.

Ms. Ana Carolina Tannuri Laferté Marinho, who has been Deputy Chief of Infrastructure for Legal Affairs of the Chief of Staff since January 2018, has already been appointed, nominated by the controlling shareholder, at Management Proposal for the 61st Annual General Meeting. Complete information can be found in the Management Proposal released on March 24, 2021 on the Eletrobras websiteswww.eletrobras.com/elb/riof the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br)

We inform that, under the terms of Law number 13,303/16 ("Law of the State-owned Companies"), regulated by Decree 8,945/16, the indication was previously approved by the Management, People and Eligibility Committee, responsible for verifying compliance with the listed eligibility requirements. in article 17 of the State-Owned Companies Law and articles 28 to 30 of Decree 8,945/16.

Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com LISLTISETDED

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
