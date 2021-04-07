Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 04.07.21 - Agreement PIEs

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, all necessary approvals for the conclusion of an agreement between Eletrobras, as a solidary debtor, the privatized distributor Amazonas Energia S/A ("Debtor") and the independent producers of electric energy Breitener Tambaqui S.A. and Breitener Jaraqui S.A. ("PIEs"), indirectly controlled by Petrobras - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., that was also a signatory to the agreement.

The Debtor entered into the Commercial Operation OC № 1816/2005 and OC № 1815/2005 contracts with the PIEs, whose object is the supply of electricity by the PIEs, with Eletrobras, in turn, as the financial guarantor in the referred contracts.

These lawsuits have their origins prior to the Debtor's privatization and unbundling, for segregation of electricity generation and transmission activities, and it is certain that Eletrobras' participation in the aforementioned legal agreements does not constitute a new warranty in favor of the Debtor, but rather settlement of previous debts, executed in legal proceedings, to which Eletrobras is a party, given its status as guarantor.

It is worth mentioning that, with the unbundling of the former Amazonas Distribuidora de Energia (now Amazonas Energia), these energy supply contracts, signed with the PIEs, since December 5, 2018, were migrated to the company Amazonas Geração e Transmissão S/A ("AME-GT"), of the Eletrobras System, and currently have the guarantee of Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil - Eletronorte, which is the parent company of AME-GT.AME-GT acquires this energy and passes it on to the Debtor, through a pass through contract, as approved by the National Electric Energy Agency, in the unbundling process.

The agreement involves the payment of the total amount of BRL 436,024,899.52 (four hundred and thirty- six million, twenty-four thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine reais and fifty-two cents), resulting from 7 (seven) lawsuits, which will be suspended until the payments are fully settled. The amount transacted will be settled by the Debtor in 60 installments, calculated by the constant amortization system - SAC, updated based on 124.75% of the CDI, from January 18, 2021, until its full settlement, with Eletrobras as part of the agreement, as a solidary debtor.

This agreement mitigates execution risks for the Company, since Eletrobras is already at the passive pole of the lawsuits.

The Company will keep the market informed of the subject of this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, April 07, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

