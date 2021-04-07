Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 04.07.21 - Live DF Postponement

04/07/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement disclosed on April 6, 2021, that the online event "Open Conversation with Eletrobras - Genial Investiments" with the participation of the CEO (Interim) and Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Elvira Cavalcanti Presta, which would take place tomorrow, April 8, at 12 noon, was postponed.

The Company will promptly disclose, as soon as it is defined, the new date set for the event.

Rio de Janeiro, April 07, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor. 20090-070,Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 /4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

ELET3 &

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 065 M 5 586 M 5 586 M
Net income 2021 7 927 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Net Debt 2021 26 319 M 4 733 M 4 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 55 024 M 9 864 M 9 895 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,04 BRL
Last Close Price 35,38 BRL
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Executive & Financial Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-4.38%9 801
NEXTERA ENERGY0.53%152 130
ENEL S.P.A.3.36%102 970
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.46%84 711
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.56%75 052
ORSTED A/S-17.85%68 345
