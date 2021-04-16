Log in
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 04.16.2021 - Resignation

04/16/2021
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE:

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the board member, Mr. Wilson Ferreira Junior, appointed by the controlling shareholder, has resigned, as of April 16, 2021, his position on the Eletrobras Board of Directors, whose term of office ends at the end April 2021, mainly due to the volume of simultaneous work in the exercise of the Presidency of BR Distribuidora, according to the letter of resigntaion attached.

Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com

LISTED

ELET3 & ELET6

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ

NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Free Translation

ILMO. Mr. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras

Mr President

In greeting him cordially, I hereby come to present to you, my immediate resignation from the position of member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, which I do for the reasons briefly set out below.

As you know, upon accepting the invitation to assume the presidency of Petrobras Distribuidora (BR Distribuirora), duly authorized by the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic - CEP, I immediately formalized a second consultation before that Commission asking regarding the possible existence of any legal obstacle, especially in the light of Law 12.813/2013, as to the simultaneous exercise of the two functions - that of member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras and President of BR Distribuidora.

Even though it obtained a favorable opinion on the legality of the aforementioned exercise, by decision of the President of the CEP, this pronouncement was provisional, since it was given ad referendum of the aforementioned collegiate body.

It so happens that, almost 60 days after that decision, there has not been, until this date, the definitive manifestation of the Commission, which results, for me, in an uncomfortable situation.

In addition to this discomfort, the observation regarding the volume of work that I have faced in the exercise of the Presidency that I assumed, which far exceeded my initial expectations.

In view of the above, I decided to resign, with immediate effect, the honorable condition of being a member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, a company to which I have rendered services in recent years, with the best of my efforts and with great honor for me.

I thank you and the other Eletrobras directors, managers and employees for the friendship, dedication and professionalism that have always presided over our relations.

Regards

Rio de Janeiro, in April 16, 2021

WILSON FERREIRA JUNIOR

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 03:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 834 M 5 340 M 5 340 M
Net income 2021 8 295 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net Debt 2021 19 381 M 3 469 M 3 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,51x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 55 999 M 9 985 M 10 024 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 12 435
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,15 BRL
Last Close Price 36,33 BRL
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Executive & Financial Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-1.81%9 985
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.4.91%157 269
ENEL S.P.A.3.69%104 346
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.98%87 277
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.95%76 729
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY4.98%68 273
