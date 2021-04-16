Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Market Announcement - 04.16.2021 - Resignation

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the board member, Mr. Wilson Ferreira Junior, appointed by the controlling shareholder, has resigned, as of April 16, 2021, his position on the Eletrobras Board of Directors, whose term of office ends at the end April 2021, mainly due to the volume of simultaneous work in the exercise of the Presidency of BR Distribuidora, according to the letter of resigntaion attached.

Free Translation

ILMO. Mr. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras

Mr President

In greeting him cordially, I hereby come to present to you, my immediate resignation from the position of member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, which I do for the reasons briefly set out below.

As you know, upon accepting the invitation to assume the presidency of Petrobras Distribuidora (BR Distribuirora), duly authorized by the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic - CEP, I immediately formalized a second consultation before that Commission asking regarding the possible existence of any legal obstacle, especially in the light of Law 12.813/2013, as to the simultaneous exercise of the two functions - that of member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras and President of BR Distribuidora.

Even though it obtained a favorable opinion on the legality of the aforementioned exercise, by decision of the President of the CEP, this pronouncement was provisional, since it was given ad referendum of the aforementioned collegiate body.

It so happens that, almost 60 days after that decision, there has not been, until this date, the definitive manifestation of the Commission, which results, for me, in an uncomfortable situation.

In addition to this discomfort, the observation regarding the volume of work that I have faced in the exercise of the Presidency that I assumed, which far exceeded my initial expectations.

In view of the above, I decided to resign, with immediate effect, the honorable condition of being a member of the Board of Directors of Eletrobras, a company to which I have rendered services in recent years, with the best of my efforts and with great honor for me.

I thank you and the other Eletrobras directors, managers and employees for the friendship, dedication and professionalism that have always presided over our relations.

Regards

Rio de Janeiro, in April 16, 2021

WILSON FERREIRA JUNIOR