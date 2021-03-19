Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 4Q20

INTRODUCTIO N ............................................................................................................................ 3

INTRODUCTION

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021

Eletrobras (Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.)

Eletrobras, the largest company in the electric energy sector in Latin America, which operates in generation, transmission and commercialization segments, controlling 6 operating subsidiaries and a holding company - Eletropar -, a research center - Cepel, holding 50% of the Itaipu Binational's share capital and has direct and indirect participation in 82 Special Purpose Companies, on this date, announces its results for the period.

2020 RESULTS

Eletrobras presented, in 2020, a net income of R$ 6,387 million, lower than the R$ 11,133 million obtained in 2019. However, it must be considered that the income of 2019 is composed of the Net income of the continued operations of R$ 7,848 million and Net Income of R$ 3,285 million related to discontinued operations (distribution), with emphasis on the privatization of the Amazonas Energia and Ceal. Thus, if we consider the results of continuing operations, there is a decrease of R$ 1,461 million, mainly explained by provisions and unscheduled shutdowns of plants, demonstrating the Company's robustness, in terms of cash generation, even in a year marked by the pandemic of Covid-19. Eletrobras ended the year 2020, with a consolidated cash position of R$ 14.3 billion.

Net Operating Revenue decreased by 2%, from R$ 29,714 million in 2019 to R$ 29,081 million in 2020, with a strong impact of the positive results in transmission as a result of the Periodic Tariff Review with effect from July 2020. This result in transmission partially offset the negative result in generation, strongly affected by the reduction in revenue due to penalties for not meeting the inflexibilities of the Nuclear Plants and TPP Candiota III, due to unscheduled shutdowns, in the amounts of, respectively, R$ 267 million and R$ 206 million, as well as the termination of Existing Energy contracts in the Regulated market (ACR) in Furnas and Eletronorte (319MWavg and 362MWavg, respectively), although there was an increase of R$ 433 million in the generation revenue of plants under the quota regime of Law 12,783 /2013, due to the annual adjustment. The result of 2020 was also impacted by the provision for contingencies of R$ 4,188 million, with an emphasis on R$ 2,665 million related to legal contingencies that discuss the monetary adjustment of the compulsory loan, especially as a result of the reclassification of the unfavorable decision under the legal process nº 0023102-98.1990.8.19.0001.The Ebtida IFRS, in the amount of R$ 11,474 million in 2019, decreased to R$ 10,487 million in 2020. Recurring Net Operating Revenue showed a small decrease of 0.5%, from R$ 29,665 million in 2019 to R$ 29,508 million in 2020. Recurrent Ebtida fell by 2%, from R$ 14,268 million in 2019 to R$ 13,978 million in 2020. Net income for fiscal year 2020 was also impacted by

the exchange rate variation resulting from the pandemic, generating a financial expense of R$ 544 million in 2020 compared to the positive variation of R$ 35 million in 2019.

4th QUARTER 2020

Eletrobras, as a result of the guidelines of Letter CVM / SNC / SEP 04/2020, issued on December 1, 2020, made adjustments to its transmission assets - RBSE, until then classified as financial assets, starting to be treated as contractual assets under CPC 47- Revenue from Contracts with Customers. As a consequence, to maintain the same comparative basis, the Company re-presented the balances of these assets as contractual assets. The cumulative effects of the twelve months of 2019 and 2020 resulting from this restatement are found in the balance sheet, in the statement of income, cash flow statement, statement of comprehensive income and statement of added value as provided by CPC 23 / IAS 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Estimates and Error Correction, pursuant to Note 4.4 to the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements. In addition, throughout the 2021 quarterly results, each of the 2020 quarters will be individually restated, with the effects of the aforementioned letter.

Eletrobras presented, in the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20), a net income of R$ 1,269 million, lower than the profit of R$ 2,273 million of profit obtained in 4Q19. The profit of R$ 1,269 million in 4Q20 was impacted, mainly, by the increase of transmission revenues of R$ 1,427 million, mainly reflecting the approval of the tariff review of the transmission concessions extended under the terms of Law 12,783 / 2013, granted by Aneel on June 30, 2020, which approved the new Permitted Annual Revenue ("RAP") of these concessions for the 2018-2023 tariff cycle, given that the aforementioned review was supposed have occurred in July 2018. The result of the 4Q20 was also impacted by the provision for contingencies of R$ 3,128 million, with an emphasis on R$ 2,251 million related to legal contingencies that discuss the monetary restatement of compulsory loans, especially as a result of the risk reclassification of the unfavorable decision under process No. 0023102- 98.1990.8.19.0001 (+ R$ 1.63 billion), which ratified an expert report that unduly includes credits not provided for in the plaintiffs' initial petition. Another relevant provision that impacted 4Q20 was the impairment realized at the Candiota 3 plant, in the amount of R$ 611 million, given the term foreseen for the termination of the contract due to availability.

Net Operating Revenue went from R$ 7,706 million in 4Q19 to R$ 9,013 million in 4Q20, an increase of 17%, influenced by the effect on transmission revenue from the aforementioned tariff review. EBITDA IFRS, in the amount of R$ 3,239 million in 4Q19, decreased to a negative amount of R$ 299 million in 4Q20, impacted by the aforementioned provisions for contingencies. Recurring Net Operating Revenue increased 18%, from R$ 7,762 million in 4Q19 to R$ 9,157 million in 4Q20. Recurrent Ebtida increased by 46%, from R$ 3,124 million in 4Q19 to R$ 4,575 million in 4Q20.

4Q20 Other Highlights

Cash of R$ 14.3 billion and Net Debt of R$ 20.3 billion, resulting Net Debt/Ebitda of 1.5.

Positive impact of the net exchange variation of R$ 476 million.

Impairment of long-term assets in the net amount of R$ 505 million.

Provision for investment losses of R$ 568 million, highlighting Holding, due to the negative effect from SPEs Hermenegildo I, II, III, SVP and Chuí IX.