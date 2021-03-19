Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 4Q20 - Annex I and II
03/19/2021 | 11:13pm EDT
ANNEX
Informe aos investidores4T20
MARKETLETTER4Q2020
INFORME AOS INVESTIDORES4T2020
Disclaimer: Este material contém cálculos que podem não produzir uma soma ou resultado preciso devido a arredondamentos realizados.
SUMMARY
Informe aos investidores4T20
IFINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM SUBSIDIARIES
II
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FROM SUBSIDIARIES
The Investors Report - Annexes I, II and III can be found at excel on our website:www.eletrobras.com.br/ri.Annex III will be available soon.
INFORME AOS INVESTIDORES4T2020
Disclaimer: Este material contém cálculos que podem não produzir uma soma ou resultado preciso devido a arredondamentos realizados.
DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence
Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries
Furnas
CGT Eletrosul
Eletronorte
Eletronuclear
Amazonas GT
CURRENT
Cash and Cash Equivalents
277,448
58,548
10,674
1,145
182
9,051
68,999
Accounts Receivable, net
1,414,966
1,963,986
535,413
709,868
0
319,724
635,951
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Financing and Loans - charges
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
961,965
2,079,294
1,286,868
1,239,589
92,442
378,424
260,725
Dividends Receivable
71,278
27,108
4,153
38,207
7,108
0
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)
0
64,938
8,924
0
3,613
19,949
0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
248,748
195,190
5,512
165,454
113
13,618
51,882
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
317,443
0
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
4,684
0
0
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
0
34,375
49,121
0
0
0
21,398
Inventory
42,843
85,065
55,704
83,482
0
183,306
59,286
Contractual Assets
4,561,167
321,685
240,141
759,805
0
0
227,735
Nuclear Fuel Inventory
0
0
0
0
0
428,340
0
Financial Assets
0
2,786,814
572,414
906,143
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
2,007
0
0
0
1,125
Others
317,847
583,408
127,252
375,602
79
130,568
78,138
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
7,896,262
8,200,411
2,902,867
4,596,737
103,538
1,482,980
1,405,239
NON-CURRENT
LONG-TERM ASSET
Accounts Receivable, net
272,583
0
277
0
0
0
1,061,622
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
0
210
39
103
0
0
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Taxes and Contributions)
0
203,519
208
282,503
0
0
0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
145,987
1,640,404
223,246
0
0
291
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
310,100
0
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
897,994
488,241
300,659
242,223
0
68,222
78,631
Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013
0
487,822
0
0
0
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory
0
0
0
0
0
1,264,780
0
Contractual Assets
17,483,202
5,340,904
2,437,315
4,274,959
0
0
0
Financial Assets
1,367,475
6,269,141
1,524,369
3,924,150
0
0
0
Advance for equity participation
1,541
0
0
0
0
0
0
Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
14,551
0
0
0
0
Others
151,598
121,796
219,565
258,443
0
1,755,116
363,697
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
20,174,393
13,057,620
6,137,387
9,515,727
0
3,088,118
1,504,241
INVESTMENTS
5,633,921
5,310,677
2,254,800
4,812,908
144,897
0
0
FIXED ASSETS, NET
6,702,079
2,083,004
2,758,213
5,462,897
6
13,018,163
2,550,573
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
331,066
117,357
74,304
121,548
2
92,374
5,868
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
32,841,459
20,568,658
11,224,704
19,913,080
144,905
16,198,655
4,060,682
TOTAL ASSETS
40,737,721
28,769,069
14,127,571
24,509,817
248,443
17,681,635
5,465,921
ASSETS 12/31/2020
Chesf
Eletropar
The values in this Annex 1 were audited in their accumulated balances considering the 12 months of 2020 and 2019 due to the restatement of the Financial Statements. Thus, the values for 4Q20 and 4Q19, in Annex 2, are being presented managerially and will have their mid-term reviews issued when the Quarterly Information is released throughout 2021.
1
DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence
Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries
Chesf
Eletrosul
Eletronorte
Eletronuclear
Amazonas GT
CURRENT
Cash and Cash Equivalents
72,607
118,001
33,437
4,098
23
8,706
13,981
66,252
Accounts Receivable, net
1,145,914
1,359,889
273,542
822,721
0
391,797
159,344
721,489
Financing and Loans - Principal
84
0
0
352,336
0
0
0
0
Financing and Loans - Charges
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
684,930
1,089,603
818,124
434,554
87,140
103,486
43,841
377,555
Dividends Receivable
108,294
15,853
8,065
0
1,408
0
0
0
Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)
0
42,518
3,995
0
2,156
20,883
2,262
245,702
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
790,760
22,933
313,207
61
13,149
0
0
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
140,405
0
0
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
0
0
0
0
48,458
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
0
34,897
669
0
0
0
0
26,188
Inventory
34,785
77,793
34,263
115,287
0
102,233
20,864
86,327
Contractual Assets
3,977,495
547,143
108,045
413,418
0
0
0
41,543
Nuclear Fuel Inventory
0
0
0
0
0
538,827
0
0
Financial Assets
0
1,543,753
201,325
990,630
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
10,458
0
2,007
0
0
0
0
1,125
Others
307,172
724,936
91,200
197,416
82
63,830
4,209
281,233
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
6,341,739
6,345,146
1,597,605
3,784,071
90,871
1,242,911
292,959
1,847,414
NON-CURRENT
LONG-TERM ASSET
Accounts Receivable, net
266,852
0
0
0
0
9,187
0
276,164
Financing and Loans - principal
0
0
0
2,767,013
0
0
0
0
Marketable Securities
0
32,333
39
98
0
0
0
0
Diferred Fiscal Asset (Taxes and Contributions)
0
198,689
757
2,231,396
0
0
0
278
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0
0
0
191,627
0
0
0
21,006
Derivative Financial Instruments
0
0
0
151,315
0
0
0
0
Reimbursement Rights
0
0
0
0
0
0
32,713
0
Guarantees and Linked Deposits
849,362
704,469
293,567
662,228
0
72,312
55,551
85,352
Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013
0
487,822
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)
0
0
0
0
0
840,550
0
0
Contractual Assets
17,119,966
5,773,109
1,949,739
4,121,998
0
0
0
131,325
Financial Asset
1,329,674
7,359,784
1,679,071
3,631,604
0
0
0
0
Advance for equity participation
1,541
66,200
113,515
0
0
0
0
0
Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hydrological risk
0
0
16,558
0
0
0
0
0
Others
153,617
20,503
37,430
438,645
0
1,223,682
202,205
0
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
19,721,012
14,642,909
4,090,676
14,195,924
0
2,145,731
290,469
514,125
INVESTMENTS
6,394,436
5,134,818
2,063,039
4,970,149
141,545
0
0
0
FIXED ASSETS, NET
6,267,617
1,944,709
2,462,701
5,933,726
10
12,577,194
1,182,729
2,826,404
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
289,130
142,506
91,305
169,855
2
98,564
1,614
5,868
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
32,672,195
21,864,942
8,707,721
25,269,654
141,557
14,821,489
1,474,812
3,346,397
TOTAL ASSETS
39,013,934
28,210,088
10,305,326
29,053,726
232,428
16,064,400
1,767,771
5,193,811
ASSETS 12/31/2019
Furnas
Eletropar
CGTEE
The values in this Annex 1 were audited in their accumulated balances considering the 12 months of 2020 and 2019 due to the restatement of the Financial Statements. Thus, the values for 4Q20 and 4Q19, in Annex 2, are being presented managerially and will have their mid-term reviews issued when the Quarterly Information is released throughout 2021.
2
