Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 4Q20 - Annex I and II

Disclaimer: Este material contém cálculos que podem não produzir uma soma ou resultado preciso devido a arredondamentos realizados.

I FINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM SUBSIDIARIES

II

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FROM SUBSIDIARIES

The Investors Report - Annexes I, II and III can be found at excel on our website: www.eletrobras.com.br/ri. Annex III will be available soon.

Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

Furnas CGT Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletronuclear Amazonas GT CURRENT Cash and Cash Equivalents 277,448 58,548 10,674 1,145 182 9,051 68,999 Accounts Receivable, net 1,414,966 1,963,986 535,413 709,868 0 319,724 635,951 Financing and Loans - principal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financing and Loans - charges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marketable Securities 961,965 2,079,294 1,286,868 1,239,589 92,442 378,424 260,725 Dividends Receivable 71,278 27,108 4,153 38,207 7,108 0 0 Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions) 0 64,938 8,924 0 3,613 19,949 0 Income Tax and Social Contribution 248,748 195,190 5,512 165,454 113 13,618 51,882 Derivative Financial Instruments 0 0 0 317,443 0 0 0 Reimbursement Rights 0 0 4,684 0 0 0 0 Guarantees and Linked Deposits 0 34,375 49,121 0 0 0 21,398 Inventory 42,843 85,065 55,704 83,482 0 183,306 59,286 Contractual Assets 4,561,167 321,685 240,141 759,805 0 0 227,735 Nuclear Fuel Inventory 0 0 0 0 0 428,340 0 Financial Assets 0 2,786,814 572,414 906,143 0 0 0 Hydrological risk 0 0 2,007 0 0 0 1,125 Others 317,847 583,408 127,252 375,602 79 130,568 78,138 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 7,896,262 8,200,411 2,902,867 4,596,737 103,538 1,482,980 1,405,239 NON-CURRENT LONG-TERM ASSET Accounts Receivable, net 272,583 0 277 0 0 0 1,061,622 Financing and Loans - principal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marketable Securities 0 210 39 103 0 0 0 Deferred Fiscal Assets (Taxes and Contributions) 0 203,519 208 282,503 0 0 0 Income Tax and Social Contribution 0 145,987 1,640,404 223,246 0 0 291 Derivative Financial Instruments 0 0 0 310,100 0 0 0 Reimbursement Rights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guarantees and Linked Deposits 897,994 488,241 300,659 242,223 0 68,222 78,631 Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013 0 487,822 0 0 0 0 0 Nuclear Fuel Inventory 0 0 0 0 0 1,264,780 0 Contractual Assets 17,483,202 5,340,904 2,437,315 4,274,959 0 0 0 Financial Assets 1,367,475 6,269,141 1,524,369 3,924,150 0 0 0 Advance for equity participation 1,541 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hydrological risk 0 0 14,551 0 0 0 0 Others 151,598 121,796 219,565 258,443 0 1,755,116 363,697 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS 20,174,393 13,057,620 6,137,387 9,515,727 0 3,088,118 1,504,241 INVESTMENTS 5,633,921 5,310,677 2,254,800 4,812,908 144,897 0 0 FIXED ASSETS, NET 6,702,079 2,083,004 2,758,213 5,462,897 6 13,018,163 2,550,573 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 331,066 117,357 74,304 121,548 2 92,374 5,868 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 32,841,459 20,568,658 11,224,704 19,913,080 144,905 16,198,655 4,060,682 TOTAL ASSETS 40,737,721 28,769,069 14,127,571 24,509,817 248,443 17,681,635 5,465,921 ASSETS 12/31/2020

Chesf

Eletropar

The values in this Annex 1 were audited in their accumulated balances considering the 12 months of 2020 and 2019 due to the restatement of the Financial Statements. Thus, the values for 4Q20 and 4Q19, in Annex 2, are being presented managerially and will have their mid-term reviews issued when the Quarterly Information is released throughout 2021.

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

Chesf Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletronuclear Amazonas GT CURRENT Cash and Cash Equivalents 72,607 118,001 33,437 4,098 23 8,706 13,981 66,252 Accounts Receivable, net 1,145,914 1,359,889 273,542 822,721 0 391,797 159,344 721,489 Financing and Loans - Principal 84 0 0 352,336 0 0 0 0 Financing and Loans - Charges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marketable Securities 684,930 1,089,603 818,124 434,554 87,140 103,486 43,841 377,555 Dividends Receivable 108,294 15,853 8,065 0 1,408 0 0 0 Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions) 0 42,518 3,995 0 2,156 20,883 2,262 245,702 Income Tax and Social Contribution 0 790,760 22,933 313,207 61 13,149 0 0 Derivative Financial Instruments 0 0 0 140,405 0 0 0 0 Reimbursement Rights 0 0 0 0 0 0 48,458 0 Guarantees and Linked Deposits 0 34,897 669 0 0 0 0 26,188 Inventory 34,785 77,793 34,263 115,287 0 102,233 20,864 86,327 Contractual Assets 3,977,495 547,143 108,045 413,418 0 0 0 41,543 Nuclear Fuel Inventory 0 0 0 0 0 538,827 0 0 Financial Assets 0 1,543,753 201,325 990,630 0 0 0 0 Hydrological risk 10,458 0 2,007 0 0 0 0 1,125 Others 307,172 724,936 91,200 197,416 82 63,830 4,209 281,233 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 6,341,739 6,345,146 1,597,605 3,784,071 90,871 1,242,911 292,959 1,847,414 NON-CURRENT LONG-TERM ASSET Accounts Receivable, net 266,852 0 0 0 0 9,187 0 276,164 Financing and Loans - principal 0 0 0 2,767,013 0 0 0 0 Marketable Securities 0 32,333 39 98 0 0 0 0 Diferred Fiscal Asset (Taxes and Contributions) 0 198,689 757 2,231,396 0 0 0 278 Income Tax and Social Contribution 0 0 0 191,627 0 0 0 21,006 Derivative Financial Instruments 0 0 0 151,315 0 0 0 0 Reimbursement Rights 0 0 0 0 0 0 32,713 0 Guarantees and Linked Deposits 849,362 704,469 293,567 662,228 0 72,312 55,551 85,352 Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013 0 487,822 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear) 0 0 0 0 0 840,550 0 0 Contractual Assets 17,119,966 5,773,109 1,949,739 4,121,998 0 0 0 131,325 Financial Asset 1,329,674 7,359,784 1,679,071 3,631,604 0 0 0 0 Advance for equity participation 1,541 66,200 113,515 0 0 0 0 0 Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hydrological risk 0 0 16,558 0 0 0 0 0 Others 153,617 20,503 37,430 438,645 0 1,223,682 202,205 0 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS 19,721,012 14,642,909 4,090,676 14,195,924 0 2,145,731 290,469 514,125 INVESTMENTS 6,394,436 5,134,818 2,063,039 4,970,149 141,545 0 0 0 FIXED ASSETS, NET 6,267,617 1,944,709 2,462,701 5,933,726 10 12,577,194 1,182,729 2,826,404 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 289,130 142,506 91,305 169,855 2 98,564 1,614 5,868 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 32,672,195 21,864,942 8,707,721 25,269,654 141,557 14,821,489 1,474,812 3,346,397 TOTAL ASSETS 39,013,934 28,210,088 10,305,326 29,053,726 232,428 16,064,400 1,767,771 5,193,811 ASSETS 12/31/2019

Furnas

Eletropar

CGTEE

