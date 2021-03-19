Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Marketletter 4Q20 - Annex I and II

Log in
ANNEX

Informe aos investidores 4T20

MARKETLETTER 4Q2020

INFORME AOS INVESTIDORES 4T2020

Disclaimer: Este material contém cálculos que podem não produzir uma soma ou resultado preciso devido a arredondamentos realizados.

SUMMARY

Informe aos investidores 4T20

I FINANCIAL INFORMATION FROM SUBSIDIARIES

II

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FROM SUBSIDIARIES

The Investors Report - Annexes I, II and III can be found at excel on our website: www.eletrobras.com.br/ri. Annex III will be available soon.

Conference Call in Portuguese March 22, 2021 12:00 (Brasília)

11:00 a.m. (New York) 03:00 p.m. (London) Phones: (11) 3137-8037

Conference Call in English March 22, 2021

12:00 (Brasília)

11:00 a.m. (New York)

03:00 p.m. (London) Phones: (11) 3137-8037

(+1) 786 837 9597 (USA)

(+44) 20 3318 3776 (London)

Get to know the Eletrobras IR Ombudsman, an exclusive platform for receiving and forwarding suggestions, complaints, compliments and requests from protesters regarding the securities market on our Investor Relations website.

PREPARATION OF THE REPORT TO INVESTORS:

Capital Market Department Bruna Reis Arantes Alexandre Santos Silva Fernando D'Angelo Machado Luiz Gustavo Braga Parente Maria Isabel Brum de A. Souza Mariana Lera de Almeida Cardoso

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

INFORME AOS INVESTIDORES 4T2020

Disclaimer: Este material contém cálculos que podem não produzir uma soma ou resultado preciso devido a arredondamentos realizados.

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

Furnas

CGT Eletrosul

Eletronorte

Eletronuclear

Amazonas GT

CURRENT

Cash and Cash Equivalents

277,448

58,548

10,674

1,145

182

9,051

68,999

Accounts Receivable, net

1,414,966

1,963,986

535,413

709,868

0

319,724

635,951

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financing and Loans - charges

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

961,965

2,079,294

1,286,868

1,239,589

92,442

378,424

260,725

Dividends Receivable

71,278

27,108

4,153

38,207

7,108

0

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)

0

64,938

8,924

0

3,613

19,949

0

Income Tax and Social Contribution

248,748

195,190

5,512

165,454

113

13,618

51,882

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

317,443

0

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

4,684

0

0

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

0

34,375

49,121

0

0

0

21,398

Inventory

42,843

85,065

55,704

83,482

0

183,306

59,286

Contractual Assets

4,561,167

321,685

240,141

759,805

0

0

227,735

Nuclear Fuel Inventory

0

0

0

0

0

428,340

0

Financial Assets

0

2,786,814

572,414

906,143

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

2,007

0

0

0

1,125

Others

317,847

583,408

127,252

375,602

79

130,568

78,138

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,896,262

8,200,411

2,902,867

4,596,737

103,538

1,482,980

1,405,239

NON-CURRENT

LONG-TERM ASSET

Accounts Receivable, net

272,583

0

277

0

0

0

1,061,622

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

0

210

39

103

0

0

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Taxes and Contributions)

0

203,519

208

282,503

0

0

0

Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

145,987

1,640,404

223,246

0

0

291

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

310,100

0

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

897,994

488,241

300,659

242,223

0

68,222

78,631

Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013

0

487,822

0

0

0

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory

0

0

0

0

0

1,264,780

0

Contractual Assets

17,483,202

5,340,904

2,437,315

4,274,959

0

0

0

Financial Assets

1,367,475

6,269,141

1,524,369

3,924,150

0

0

0

Advance for equity participation

1,541

0

0

0

0

0

0

Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

14,551

0

0

0

0

Others

151,598

121,796

219,565

258,443

0

1,755,116

363,697

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS

20,174,393

13,057,620

6,137,387

9,515,727

0

3,088,118

1,504,241

INVESTMENTS

5,633,921

5,310,677

2,254,800

4,812,908

144,897

0

0

FIXED ASSETS, NET

6,702,079

2,083,004

2,758,213

5,462,897

6

13,018,163

2,550,573

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

331,066

117,357

74,304

121,548

2

92,374

5,868

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

32,841,459

20,568,658

11,224,704

19,913,080

144,905

16,198,655

4,060,682

TOTAL ASSETS

40,737,721

28,769,069

14,127,571

24,509,817

248,443

17,681,635

5,465,921

ASSETS 12/31/2020

Chesf

Eletropar

The values in this Annex 1 were audited in their accumulated balances considering the 12 months of 2020 and 2019 due to the restatement of the Financial Statements. Thus, the values for 4Q20 and 4Q19, in Annex 2, are being presented managerially and will have their mid-term reviews issued when the Quarterly Information is released throughout 2021.

1

DFR - Investor Relations Superintendence

Marketletter - Annex I - 4Q20 Financial Information of the Subsidiaries

Chesf

Eletrosul

Eletronorte

Eletronuclear

Amazonas GT

CURRENT

Cash and Cash Equivalents

72,607

118,001

33,437

4,098

23

8,706

13,981

66,252

Accounts Receivable, net

1,145,914

1,359,889

273,542

822,721

0

391,797

159,344

721,489

Financing and Loans - Principal

84

0

0

352,336

0

0

0

0

Financing and Loans - Charges

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

684,930

1,089,603

818,124

434,554

87,140

103,486

43,841

377,555

Dividends Receivable

108,294

15,853

8,065

0

1,408

0

0

0

Deferred Fiscal Assets (Tax and Contributions)

0

42,518

3,995

0

2,156

20,883

2,262

245,702

Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

790,760

22,933

313,207

61

13,149

0

0

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

140,405

0

0

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

0

0

0

0

48,458

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

0

34,897

669

0

0

0

0

26,188

Inventory

34,785

77,793

34,263

115,287

0

102,233

20,864

86,327

Contractual Assets

3,977,495

547,143

108,045

413,418

0

0

0

41,543

Nuclear Fuel Inventory

0

0

0

0

0

538,827

0

0

Financial Assets

0

1,543,753

201,325

990,630

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

10,458

0

2,007

0

0

0

0

1,125

Others

307,172

724,936

91,200

197,416

82

63,830

4,209

281,233

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

6,341,739

6,345,146

1,597,605

3,784,071

90,871

1,242,911

292,959

1,847,414

NON-CURRENT

LONG-TERM ASSET

Accounts Receivable, net

266,852

0

0

0

0

9,187

0

276,164

Financing and Loans - principal

0

0

0

2,767,013

0

0

0

0

Marketable Securities

0

32,333

39

98

0

0

0

0

Diferred Fiscal Asset (Taxes and Contributions)

0

198,689

757

2,231,396

0

0

0

278

Income Tax and Social Contribution

0

0

0

191,627

0

0

0

21,006

Derivative Financial Instruments

0

0

0

151,315

0

0

0

0

Reimbursement Rights

0

0

0

0

0

0

32,713

0

Guarantees and Linked Deposits

849,362

704,469

293,567

662,228

0

72,312

55,551

85,352

Indemnifications receivables - Law 12,783/2013

0

487,822

0

0

0

0

0

0

Nuclear Fuel Inventory (Eletronuclear)

0

0

0

0

0

840,550

0

0

Contractual Assets

17,119,966

5,773,109

1,949,739

4,121,998

0

0

0

131,325

Financial Asset

1,329,674

7,359,784

1,679,071

3,631,604

0

0

0

0

Advance for equity participation

1,541

66,200

113,515

0

0

0

0

0

Regulatory Asset (Portion A - CVA)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hydrological risk

0

0

16,558

0

0

0

0

0

Others

153,617

20,503

37,430

438,645

0

1,223,682

202,205

0

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS

19,721,012

14,642,909

4,090,676

14,195,924

0

2,145,731

290,469

514,125

INVESTMENTS

6,394,436

5,134,818

2,063,039

4,970,149

141,545

0

0

0

FIXED ASSETS, NET

6,267,617

1,944,709

2,462,701

5,933,726

10

12,577,194

1,182,729

2,826,404

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

289,130

142,506

91,305

169,855

2

98,564

1,614

5,868

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

32,672,195

21,864,942

8,707,721

25,269,654

141,557

14,821,489

1,474,812

3,346,397

TOTAL ASSETS

39,013,934

28,210,088

10,305,326

29,053,726

232,428

16,064,400

1,767,771

5,193,811

ASSETS 12/31/2019

Furnas

Eletropar

CGTEE

The values in this Annex 1 were audited in their accumulated balances considering the 12 months of 2020 and 2019 due to the restatement of the Financial Statements. Thus, the values for 4Q20 and 4Q19, in Annex 2, are being presented managerially and will have their mid-term reviews issued when the Quarterly Information is released throughout 2021.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 03:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
