Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general in addition to the Relevant Fact disclosed on April 29, 2021, that the Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ('CGT Eletrosul') entered into, on this date, the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ('CCVA') with Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica ('CEEE-T'), through which it acquired 49% of the participation held by CEEE-T in Fronteira Oeste Transmissora de Energia SA ('FOTE'), now holding 100% of the shares of referred SPE.

According to the CCVA, CGT Eletrosul will pay CEEE-T the amount of BRL 83,101,000.00 (eighty-three million, one hundred and one thousand reais). The informed transaction must be concluded within 30 (thirty) days, with the respective transfer of the shares in the FOTE Share Registration and Transfer Book and the payment of the price.

CGT Eletrosul will in the future promote the incorporation of FOTE, within the scope of the initiative to rationalize Eletrobras' shareholdings, under the terms of the Business and Management Master Plan ('PDNG 2021-2025') disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

The Company will keep the market informed about the next steps of the operations included in this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

