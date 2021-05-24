Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)

05/24/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Company' or 'Eletrobras') (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general in addition to the Relevant Fact disclosed on April 29, 2021, that the Companhia de Geração e Transmissão de Energia Elétrica do Sul do Brasil ('CGT Eletrosul') entered into, on this date, the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement ('CCVA') with Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Eletrica ('CEEE-T'), through which it acquired 49% of the participation held by CEEE-T in Fronteira Oeste Transmissora de Energia SA ('FOTE'), now holding 100% of the shares of referred SPE.

According to the CCVA, CGT Eletrosul will pay CEEE-T the amount of BRL 83,101,000.00 (eighty-three million, one hundred and one thousand reais). The informed transaction must be concluded within 30 (thirty) days, with the respective transfer of the shares in the FOTE Share Registration and Transfer Book and the payment of the price.

CGT Eletrosul will in the future promote the incorporation of FOTE, within the scope of the initiative to rationalize Eletrobras' shareholdings, under the terms of the Business and Management Master Plan ('PDNG 2021-2025') disclosed to the market by means of a Relevant Fact on December 23, 2020.

The Company will keep the market informed about the next steps of the operations included in this Relevant Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, May 21, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words 'believe', 'may', 'estimate', 'continue', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect' and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
06:03aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : RELEVANT FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
05/21PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : resumes BR Distribuidora sale as stock hits targe..
RE
05/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
05/21CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED ..
PU
05/19CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil power sector group calls on Congre..
RE
05/18CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil's Congress plans to vote Wednesday..
RE
05/18CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil's lower house to vote on Eletrobra..
RE
05/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Marketletter 1Q21
PU
05/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Marketletter 1Q21 - Annex I and II
PU
05/12CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 170 M 5 822 M 5 822 M
Net income 2021 7 866 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net Debt 2021 26 982 M 5 040 M 5 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 65 473 M 12 299 M 12 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 218
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 46,60 BRL
Last Close Price 41,63 BRL
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Alves Paes de Barros e Ruy Flaks Schneide Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS12.51%12 299
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-3.51%146 010
ENEL S.P.A.-1.06%101 424
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.28%89 136
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.34%79 122
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY4.80%68 155