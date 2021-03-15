Log in
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - 2020 Results Disclosure

03/15/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on March 11, 2021, that the disclosure of the Financial Statements for the year 2020 will be transferred from March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021, after the closing of the trading session, as well as the realization of the conference call to present the results of the fiscal year 2020 will be changed from March 16, 2021 to March 22, 2021, at noon.

Eletrobras had taken the decision to anticipate the results of the fiscal year 2020, due to the date scheduled for the exit of President Wilson Ferreira Junior from the Company, from today, March 16, 2021. However, given the complexity of the work of Eletrobras' audit, which involves the consolidation of several subsidiaries, participation in affiliated companies and special purpose companies, and especially due to the additional audit demands, which arose in the course of the work, a further postponement is necessary.

On this date, the Company changed its events calendar available at CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and on its website (www.eletrobras.com/ir).

Due to the change in the calendar, Eletrobras has also extended the Quiet Period until March 19, 2021, inclusive, to ensure symmetry and transparency in the disclosure of relevant information to the market.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri

EBR & EBR.B

E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com LISLTIESTDED

Address: Rua da Quitanda - 9th floor.

20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ NYSE

Phone Number: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 711 M 5 626 M 5 626 M
Net income 2020 6 549 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net Debt 2020 27 426 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 5,86%
Capitalization 51 708 M 9 207 M 9 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,71 BRL
Last Close Price 33,11 BRL
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-12.54%8 996
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.92%148 304
ENEL S.P.A.-0.25%100 202
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.12%81 297
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.17%70 306
ORSTED A/S-22.56%64 969
