Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - 2020 Results Disclosure

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement released on March 11, 2021, that the disclosure of the Financial Statements for the year 2020 will be transferred from March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021, after the closing of the trading session, as well as the realization of the conference call to present the results of the fiscal year 2020 will be changed from March 16, 2021 to March 22, 2021, at noon.

Eletrobras had taken the decision to anticipate the results of the fiscal year 2020, due to the date scheduled for the exit of President Wilson Ferreira Junior from the Company, from today, March 16, 2021. However, given the complexity of the work of Eletrobras' audit, which involves the consolidation of several subsidiaries, participation in affiliated companies and special purpose companies, and especially due to the additional audit demands, which arose in the course of the work, a further postponement is necessary.

On this date, the Company changed its events calendar available at CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and on its website (www.eletrobras.com/ir).

Due to the change in the calendar, Eletrobras has also extended the Quiet Period until March 19, 2021, inclusive, to ensure symmetry and transparency in the disclosure of relevant information to the market.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021

