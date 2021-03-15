Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS

(ELET6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - Eletrobras Interim CEO

03/15/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, on this date, Eletrobras' Board of Directors, designated, based on art. 44, § 3, of the Company's Bylaws, the Eletrobras' Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Ms. Elvira Cavalcanti Presta, to exercise interim and cumulatively, from March 16, 2021, the position of President of Eletrobras until that the Board of Directors concludes the succession process, elects the new President and there is effective tenure in the position.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Endereço: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of events in the past, but reflect our management's beliefs and expectations and may constitute estimates and projections about future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "may", "esteem", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "wait" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in volumes and patterns of electricity use by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in the levels of rain and water in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely exclusively on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
06:59pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - 2020 Results D..
PU
06:59pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - Eletrobras Int..
PU
03/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.12.21 - Rating S..
PU
03/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.10.21 - Compulso..
PU
03/10CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.10.21 - SPE Pind..
PU
03/02CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 03.02.21 - MP 998 C..
PU
02/26CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Announcement of Transaction with Related ..
PU
02/25CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Quiet Period 2020 Results - Newsletter
PU
02/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Market Announcement - 02.24.21 - Eletronu..
PU
02/24CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A E : Brazil to cut stake in Eletrobras to 45% ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 711 M 5 626 M 5 626 M
Net income 2020 6 549 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net Debt 2020 27 426 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 5,86%
Capitalization 51 708 M 9 207 M 9 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 975
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Duration : Period :
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,71 BRL
Last Close Price 33,11 BRL
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Guimarães Monforte Chairman
Lucia Maria Martins Casasanta Chief Governance, Risks & Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS-12.54%8 996
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.92%148 304
ENEL S.P.A.-0.25%100 202
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.12%81 297
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.17%70 306
ORSTED A/S-22.56%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ