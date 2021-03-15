Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 03.15.21 - Eletrobras Interim CEO

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, on this date, Eletrobras' Board of Directors, designated, based on art. 44, § 3, of the Company's Bylaws, the Eletrobras' Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Ms. Elvira Cavalcanti Presta, to exercise interim and cumulatively, from March 16, 2021, the position of President of Eletrobras until that the Board of Directors concludes the succession process, elects the new President and there is effective tenure in the position.

Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

