Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A Eletrobrás : Relevant Fact - 03.19.21 - Proposal for Allocation and Dividends

RELEVANT FACT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that, on this date, the Board of Directors of Eletrobras ("CA") approved the proposal for the allocation of the result for the year ended December 31, 2020, as attached, including the mandatory dividends of 25% (twenty-five percent) of the Adjusted Net Income, which will comprise the Management Proposal to be resolved at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("AGO"), scheduled to be held on April 27, 2021.

The Call Notice and Proposal of the Management will be published, by the Company, on March 24, 2021, when the AGO was convened.

The proposed dividends, by Management of BRL 1,507,138,670.19 (one billion, five hundred and seven million, one hundred and thirty-eight thousand, six hundred and seventy reais and nineteen cents), on the base date of December 31, 2020, after approval by the Ordinary General Meeting, shall be distributed as follows:

• BRL 152,524.04 (one hundred and fifty-two thousand, five hundred and twenty-four reais and four cents) will be distributed to the holders of class "A" preferred shares issued by the Company, therefore being equivalent to BRL 1.03814345290052 per share on the base date of December 31, 2020;

• BRL 290,619,325.38 (two hundred and ninety million, six hundred and nineteen thousand, three hundred and twenty-five reais and thirty-eight cents) will be distributed to the holders of class "B" preferred shares issued by the Company, being therefore, equivalent to BRL 1.03814345290052 per share on the base date of December 31, 2020;

• BRL 1,216,366,820.78 (one billion, two hundred and sixteen million, three hundred and sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and twenty reais and seventy-eight cents) will be distributed to the shareholders holding common shares issued by the Company, therefore being, equivalent to BRL 0.94376677536411 per share on the base date of December 31, 2020.

Considering that the annual obligation established in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 10 of the Bylaws was fully met, in 2021, with the payment of dividends made on February 19, 2021, the distribution of dividends that may be declared and paid, in the year 2021, it must observe only the provisions of paragraphs 3 and 4 of article 10 of the Bylaws, which establishes that, after the minimum dividends are guaranteed to the preferred shares, as occurred with the payment mentioned above, the right to dividends will be guaranteed for each preferred share, for each share, at least 10% greater than those attributed to each common share.

The dividend amounts that are approved and declared at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be updated based on the positive variation of the SELIC rate, pro rata temporis, from January 1, 2021 until the effective payment date.

The allocation proposal approved by the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council, on this date, is attached to this Material Fact in the format of attachment 9-1-II for allocation of CVM Instruction 481,

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

and will be submitted for approval by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, as an integral part of the Management Proposal.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CEO (Interim) and Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Internet: www.eletrobras.com/elb/ri E-mail: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com Endereço: Rua da Quitanda, 196 - 9º andar. 20090-070, Centro. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Telefone: (21) 2514-6333 / 4627

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

Annex 09

NET PROFIT DESTINATION

CVM INSTRUCTION 481, DECEMBER 17, 2009 (ANNEX 9-1-II)

1.

To inform the Net Profit of the Fiscal Year

The Company's net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was R$ 6.338.688 thousand.

2. To inform the total amount and the value per share of the dividends, including pre-paid dividends and interest on equity already declared

There was no declaration or payment of dividends or interest on equity in advance for the year ended December 31, 2020.

However, in 2018, due to the Company's financial incapacity, a special reserve of retained dividends was established (article 202, § 4 and 5 of Law 6404), in the amount of R $ 2,291,889

(two billion, two hundred and ninety and one million, eight hundred and eighty-nine thousand reais), duly approved by the 59th Ordinary General Meeting, of April 29, 2019.

On January 29, 2021, after a reassessment of the Company's capacity, Eletrobras' Board of

Directors approved, under the terms proposed by the Executive Board, the payment of the total amount of R$ 2,291,888,692.48 (two billion, two hundred and ninety-two one million, eight hundred and eighty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-two reais and forty-eight cents), as interim dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, on account of the reversal of the entire reserve balance withholding dividends, under the terms of §§ 4 and 5 of article 202 of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Intermediate Dividends").

The payment was made, on February 19, to the preferred and common shareholders, observing the priority in the payment of the dividends of the preferred shares established in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 10 of the Bylaws, as well as the percentage of 10% (ten) for each preferred share in relation to each common share, also provided for in paragraph 4 of the aforementioned article 10.

Amounts paid as mandatory dividends withheld from 2018, as intermediary dividends from 2021:

Class R$/Share R$ PREF "A" 2.076526491 305,083.27 PREF "B" 1.578642595 441,927,408.73 COMMON 1.435129631 1,849,656,200.48 TOTAL 2,291,888,692.48

Considering that the annual minimum dividend payment obligation to preferred shareholders, established in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 10 of the Bylaws, was fully complied with in 2021, any other dividend distribution that may be declared and paid, even in the year of 2021, it should only observe the provisions of paragraphs 3 and 4 of article 10 of the Bylaws, which establishes that, after the minimum dividends are guaranteed to the preferred shares, as was the case with the reversal of the special reserve of retained dividends mentioned above, each preferred share will be entitled to dividend rights, for each share, at least 10% greater than those attributed to each common share.

Accordingly, the gross amount of the Dividends to be declared, related to the net income forthe fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, if the Management Proposal is approved by the Annual General Meeting, will be as follows:

Class R$ PREF "A" 152,524.04 PREF "B" 290,619,325.38 ORDINÁRIA 1,216,366,820.78 TOTAL 1,507,138,670.19

3.

To inform the percentage of net income for the year distributed

(R$ thousand*) Net Profit in the Fiscal Year 6,338,688 Total Dividend to be distributed 1,507,139 Percentage of Net Profit for the Year Distributed 23.78% *Exept Percentage

4. To inform the total amount and the value per share of dividends distributed based on the profit of previous years

In 2018, due to the Company's financial incapacity, a special reserve of retained dividends was established (article 202, § 4 and 5 of Law 6404), in the amount of R$ 2,291,889 (two billion, two hundred and ninety and one million, eight hundred and eighty-nine thousand reais), duly approved by the 59th Ordinary General Meeting, of April 29, 2019.

On January 29, 2021, after a reassessment of the Company's capacity, Eletrobras' Board of Directors approved, under the terms proposed by the Executive Board, the payment of the total amount of R$ 2,291,888,692.48 (two billion, two hundred and ninety-two one million, eight hundred and eighty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-two reais and forty-eight cents), as interim dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, on account of the reversal of the entire reserve balance withholding dividends, under the terms of §§ 4 and 5 of article 202 of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Intermediate Dividends"). The payment was made, on February 19, to the preferred and common shareholders, observing the priority in the payment of the dividends of the preferred shares established in paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 10 of the Bylaws, as well as the percentage of 10% (ten) for each preferred share in relation to each common share, also provided for in paragraph 4 of the aforementioned article 10.

Thus, the amounts paid as dividends in 2021, based on profits determined in previous years referring to a dividend in addition to what will be proposed for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2021, were: