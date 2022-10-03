Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that received from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Official Letter 1,080/2022-SLS, transcribed below, requesting clarification regarding news published in the press.

Transcript of Official Letter B3 1,080/2022-SLS

"Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras

At. Mrs. Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear Sirs,

In the news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 09/30/2022, under the title "Eletrobras puts a transformation plan in motion", it states, among other information, that Eletrobras must complete the migration to the New Market of B3 within a period of eight to ten months.

We request clarification on the highlighted item, until 9 am on 10/03/2022, with or without confirmation, as well as other information considered important."

In response to the aforementioned demand, Eletrobras clarifies that the 2022-2026 Business and Management Master Plan, disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact on December 17, 2021, among several initiatives to achieve the strategic goals of sustainable growth and modernization of Eletrobras, provides for the migration of Eletrobras to the New Market Governance level of B3, an initiative associated with the capitalization of the company.

Once the capitalization process is completed, the Company is starting studies and evaluations related to the topic.

Thus, considering the disclosure made in 2021, the Company considers that the market was duly informed about this initiative, with no new information to be disclosed at this time.

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2022.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

