Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that was aware of Technical Note No. 85/2023 issued by the Superintendence of Tariff Management ("SGT") of the National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL"), which deals with the manifestations regarding the calculations presented in the context of the payment of the financial component of the RBSE - Basic Network Existing System in Technical Note No. 085/2022-SGT/ANEEL, of June 2, 2022, and Circular Letter No. 23/2022-SGT/ANEEL, of August 16, 2022. The aforementioned document does not configures a decision by ANEEL, not producing, therefore, practical effects.

The Company continues to analyze the entire content of the document and will keep the market informed about the subject addressed in this announcement;

Rio de Janeiro, April 28, 2023

