Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR. B; LATIBEX: XELT. The & XELT. B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021, that, on May 5, 2023, the request for suspension of the injunction was granted and sentence formulated by Eletrobras Eletronorte, by the Minister President of the Superior Court of Justice, against the decision rendered in the records of Interlocutory Appeal No. 1018665-13.2022.4.01.0000, pending at the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, and which was the object of the Market Announcement released on May 3, 2023.

The granting of the suspension of the preliminary injunction and sentence removes, until the process becomes final and unappealable origin, the application of the previously issued judicial decision, which had determined: (i) the suspension of any and all activities on Canabrava/Guajajara, Rodeador, Lagoa indigenous lands Comprida and Urucu/Juruá, as well as the licenses already granted to the Linha de 500kV transmission Tucuruí/Marabá/Imperatriz/Presidente Dutra, and the abstention of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources - IBAMA to grant new licenses to the aforementioned undertaking, until the Study of the Indigenous Component is carried out and (ii) the monthly deposit of 1 (one) minimum wage, by Eletronorte, for each member of the indigenous communities (TI Cana Brava, TI Urucujuruá, TI Lagoa Comprida, TI Rodeador), based on the demographic census provided by Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health - SESAI.

Eletrobras Eletronorte and Eletrobras will continue to act in the lawsuit in question, to preserve the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company will keep the market informed on the matter.

Rio de Janeiro, May 5, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

