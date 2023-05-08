Advanced search
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR. B; LATIBEX: XELT. The & XELT. B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 44, of August 23, 2021, that, on May 5, 2023, the request for suspension of the injunction was granted and sentence formulated by Eletrobras Eletronorte, by the Minister President of the Superior Court of Justice, against the decision rendered in the records of Interlocutory Appeal No. 1018665-13.2022.4.01.0000, pending at the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, and which was the object of the Market Announcement released on May 3, 2023.

The granting of the suspension of the preliminary injunction and sentence removes, until the process becomes final and unappealable origin, the application of the previously issued judicial decision, which had determined: (i) the suspension of any and all activities on Canabrava/Guajajara, Rodeador, Lagoa indigenous lands Comprida and Urucu/Juruá, as well as the licenses already granted to the Linha de 500kV transmission Tucuruí/Marabá/Imperatriz/Presidente Dutra, and the abstention of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources - IBAMA to grant new licenses to the aforementioned undertaking, until the Study of the Indigenous Component is carried out and (ii) the monthly deposit of 1 (one) minimum wage, by Eletronorte, for each member of the indigenous communities (TI Cana Brava, TI Urucujuruá, TI Lagoa Comprida, TI Rodeador), based on the demographic census provided by Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health - SESAI.

Eletrobras Eletronorte and Eletrobras will continue to act in the lawsuit in question, to preserve the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company will keep the market informed on the matter.

Rio de Janeiro, May 5, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past fact, but reflect the beliefs and expectations of our management and may constitute estimates and projections about future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believes", "may", "may", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, whether known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in the volumes and pattern of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of us receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric dams, our capital financing and investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only as of the date they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to update any such estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding performed.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
