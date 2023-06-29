MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A (" Company " or " Eletrobras ") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B), in accordance with the provisions of Article 157, §4, of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and in the Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission (" CVM ") no. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, it communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that was approved, in a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 16, 2023 (" RCA "), (I) the celebration by the Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. - Eletronorte (" Eletronorte ") of the reprofiling operation of (a) 1ª (first) issuance of simple debentures, non-convertible into shares, of the unsecured species, with additional fiduciary guarantee that the company is unique in series, for public distribution, with restricted efforts, of Amazonas Geração e Transmissão de Energia S.A.("AMTG11") (a company incorporated by Eletronorte), the debtor balance of which is R$ 180,555,025.25, (b) 2ª (second) issue of simple debentures, non-convertible into shares, of the uncovered species, in a single series, for public distribution, with restricted efforts of Eletronorte, whose debtor balance is R$ 333,332,700.44 (" ELTN12 " and, in conjunction with " AMTG11 ", the "Issuances") according to the General Terms and conditions described in the minutes of RCA; and (ii) the granting of a fiduciary guarantee by Eletrobras, as a guarantor and principal payer, responsible for the full and timely fulfillment of all Eletronorte's obligations under the issuances mentioned in item (I) above.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the mentioned reprofiling operation had its conclusion on the present date, thus resulting in the lengthening of the term of these Eletronorte liabilities in 5 (five) years from this date, having, therefore, its new maturity in 2028, and with a reduction in the current interest rates (CDI + 2.75% per year for AMTG11 and CDI + 2.60% per year for ELTN12) under these contracts for CDI + 2.17% per year.

This operation is aligned with the debt management strategy by lengthening the deadline and reducing the cost.

The minutes of RCA with the entire approved subject matter is filed at the Company's headquarters and on the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and Company's (www.eletrobras.com) websites.

The Company will keep the market informed of the subject matter dealt with in this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past events, but reflect beliefs and expectations of our administration and may constitute estimates and projections of future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, And Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "you will be able", "you can", "you will", "you will", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar aims to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: General economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and Real value, changes in volumes and patterns of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our capital investment and financing plans, existing and future government regulations, And other risks described in our annual report and other documents registered to CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only to the date on which they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.