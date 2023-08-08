MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR. B; LATIBEX: XELT. The & XELT. B) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved the new Eletrobras Compliance Program ("Compliance Program"), more appropriate to the Company's private operating model, reinforcing the company's commitment to the continuous improvement of the processes of prevention, identification and correction of nonconformities, illicit acts and unethical conduct related to fraud and corruption, ensuring compliance with anti-corruption laws by administrators, leaders, professionals and third parties, and promoting the strengthening of the culture of ethics and integrity throughout its value chain.

Focusing on the pillars of Prevention, Detection and Evolution, the new Compliance Program is structured with the following fronts:

Pillar Front Prevention 1.Leadership Engagement 2.Program Governance 3.Normative Guidelines 4.Risk Management 5.Culture of Integrity 6.Third Party Compliance Detection 7.Management of Reports, Calculations and Consequences 8.Remediation of Fragilities Evolution 9.Intelligence of Indicators and Tools 10. Continuous Monitoring, Review and Update

The Compliance Program is based on the strategic guidelines of the Eletrobras Code of Conduct and the Eletrobras Compliance Policy, which establish ethical, integrity and transparent commitments related to the following themes: (i) Anti-Corruption and Anti-Bribery; (ii) Defense of Free Competition and Antitrust; (iii) Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing; (iv) Conflicts of Interest; (v) Business Courtesies; (vi) Interaction with the Public Sector; as well as the processes of (i) Integrity Assessment and Monitoring; (ii) Management of the Complaints Channel and Treatment of Manifestations; (iii) Consequence Management, (iv) Culture of Integrity and (v) Continuous monitoring and evolution.

Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

