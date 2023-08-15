MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A

CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 3330034676-7

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR. B; LATIBEX: XELT. The & XELT. B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Ítalo Tadeu de Carvalho Freitas Filho, the Company's Engineering for Expansion Vice-President, will accumulate, as of this date, on an interim basis, the position of Vice-President of Trading.

Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2023.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

This document may contain estimates and projections that are not statements of past fact, but reflect the beliefs and expectations of our management and may constitute estimates and projections about future events in accordance with Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believes", "may", "may", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and the like are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, whether known or not. Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and the value of the Real, changes in the volumes and pattern of consumer use of electricity, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of us receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric dams, our capital financing and investment plans, existing and future government regulations, and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with the CVM and SEC. Estimates and projections refer only as of the date they were expressed and we undertake no obligation to update any such estimates or projections due to the occurrence of new information or future events. The future results of the Companies' operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding performed.