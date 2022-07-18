Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-15 pm EDT
44.87 BRL   -0.40%
06:04aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
07/12Largest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
07/06CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : ELETROBRAS ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in accordance with the provisions of Resolution CNPE 30, of December 21, 2021, and within the scope of the Company's privatization process, payments were made to the Energy Development Account ("CDE") as follows:

Subsidiary Value (BRL)
Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil ("Eletronorte") 1,753,470,920.20
Companhia Hidroelétrica do São Francisco ("Chesf") 1,982,374,239.74
Furnas Centrais Elétricas ("Furnas") 1,528,256,490.82
Total 5,264,101,651.26

The Company will keep the market informed about the matter subject of this Market Announcement.

Rio de Janeiro, July 15, 2022.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 635 M 6 250 M 6 250 M
Net income 2022 6 251 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net Debt 2022 28 953 M 5 380 M 5 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 129 B 24 018 M 24 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 63,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ruy Flaks Schneider Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.35.93%24 018
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.7.05%81 783
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.0.64%16 593
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.9.84%8 953
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.2.65%7 687
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.62%7 657