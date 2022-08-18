Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-17 pm EDT
51.20 BRL   +2.42%
06:15aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
06:04aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Management Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, Mr. Marcello Cabral was elected by the Board of Directors of Eletronuclear S.A. ("Eletronuclear"), for the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Such election results from Eletrobras' appointment, as provided for in the shareholders' agreement entered into with Eletronuclear's new controller, the state-owned Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional - ENBPar.

As a result of the privatization process, Eletrobras ceased to be the controlling shareholder of Eletronuclear, and now holds 36% of the common shares and 67% of the total capital stock of said company.

Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2022.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
06:15aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
06:04aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY CENTRA..
PU
08/17CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Management Report 2021
PU
08/16CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY - Form..
PU
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug ..
CI
08/15CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINE HUNDREDTH FORTY-THREE..
PU
08/15CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINE HUNDRED AND FORTY-FOR..
PU
08/12Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
RE
08/12Exclusive - Brazil, Paraguay to resume talks on Itaipu energy sale conditions
RE
08/12CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 909 M 6 764 M 6 764 M
Net income 2022 5 972 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
Net Debt 2022 32 192 M 6 238 M 6 238 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 146 B 28 238 M 28 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,20 BRL
Average target price 67,98 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ruy Flaks Schneider Chairman
Camila Gualda Sampaio Araujo Chief Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.55.10%28 238
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.3.79%79 015
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.10.84%18 408
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED10.31%8 646
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.64%8 337
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-2.02%7 312