    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
50.32 BRL   +2.28%
06:30aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
10/27Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
10/24Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A - Form 6-K
PU
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as provided for in CVM Resolution 81, pursuant to art. 26, §1, II,'b', shareholders wishing to participate in the 183rd Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm, through the Remote Voting Ballot ("Voting Ballot" ), whose model was made available on the websites of the Company (https://ri.eletrobras.com/), CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/) and B3 (www.b3.com.br), will have the deadline for submission until tomorrow, October 28, 2022, to send the referred document.

To participate in the EGM using this modality, the Company's shareholders must fill in the appropriate fields, sign the Voting Ballot and send it, alternatively, to: (i) the bookkeeping agent for their shares, namely Banco Bradesco S.A; (ii) the Custodian Agent responsible for the custody of shares issued by the Company and held by him ("Custody Agent"), provided that he is able to receive the Voting Ballot under the terms of CVM Resolution 81; or (iii) the Company, directly, by e-mail, to the following e-mail address: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com.

Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
