Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as provided for in CVM Resolution 81, pursuant to art. 26, §1, II,'b', shareholders wishing to participate in the 183rd Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm, through the Remote Voting Ballot ("Voting Ballot" ), whose model was made available on the websites of the Company (https://ri.eletrobras.com/), CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/) and B3 (www.b3.com.br), will have the deadline for submission until tomorrow, October 28, 2022, to send the referred document.

To participate in the EGM using this modality, the Company's shareholders must fill in the appropriate fields, sign the Voting Ballot and send it, alternatively, to: (i) the bookkeeping agent for their shares, namely Banco Bradesco S.A; (ii) the Custodian Agent responsible for the custody of shares issued by the Company and held by him ("Custody Agent"), provided that he is able to receive the Voting Ballot under the terms of CVM Resolution 81; or (iii) the Company, directly, by e-mail, to the following e-mail address: ombudsman-ri@eletrobras.com.

Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

