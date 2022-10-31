Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its new Voluntary Dismissal Plan ("PDV") will be launched on November 1, 2022, the first since the Company's capitalization, which took place in June 2022.

The PDV that is being implemented simultaneously in the companies Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul, Chesf, Eletronorte and Furnas, in addition to the holding itself, is aimed at employees retired by the official pension or retirees until April 30, 2023, considering criteria of the INSS itself - age and time contribution required for the years 2022 and 2023 respectively. In all Eletrobras companies, there are 2,312 employees eligible for the plan.

The commitment to open the PDV is present in the proposal of the Superior Labor Court (TST) for the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) 2022/2024 and includes the offer of conditions superior to those offered in the latest version of the PDV, launched by the company in 2019.

The PDV will have a cost of approximately R$ 1 billion, considering those eligible above, and an estimated payback of 11.2 months. Among the incentives that are part of the package are the sums equivalent to three years of health insurance and one year of food allowance, the indemnity incentive of nine salaries, in addition to the amounts referring to dismissal without just cause.

The adhesion period will be from November 1 to November 18, 2022, and terminations will take place in staggered classes between December 2022 and April 2023. Exceptional cases may have later departures, at Eletrobras' discretion.

The launch of the PDV is associated with measures to optimize costs and expenses after Eletrobras' capitalization.

Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

