    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-22 pm EST
48.84 BRL   -0.25%
05:25pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
11/21Brazilian state to seek privatization of power firm Copel, shares soar
RE
11/14Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY - Form 6-K
PU
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

11/22/2022 | 05:25pm EST
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to the Market Announcement disclosed on February 8, 2021, that, on November 17 and 18 of this year, were held the Extraordinary General Meetings ("EGMs") of the shareholders of its subsidiary Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A ("Furnas") and the shareholders of Transenergia Goiás S.A. ("TGO"), respectively, and both approved the incorporation of TGO by Furnas.

The operation was approved by the National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") through Authorizing Resolution No. 12,984, of November 1, 2022, which approved the transfer of the concession governed by Concession Agreement No. 28/2009, through the incorporation of TGO by Furnas.

The aforementioned operation is within the scope of the initiative to rationalize Eletrobras' equity interests, pursuant to the Business and Management Master Plan ("PDNG 2022-2026") disclosed to the market through a Relevant Fact, of December 17, 2021, leading to the Eletrobras Companies to hold a total of 74 Special Purpose Entities.

Rio de Janeiro, November 22, 2022

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 22:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
