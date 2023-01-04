Advanced search
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

01/04/2023 | 01:08pm EST
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 PUBLIC COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Corporate Law"), of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and CVM Resolution No. 78, of March 29, 2022 (" CVM Resolution 78"), referring to the relevant fact disclosed on December 5, 2022, in the context of the Company's 185th Extraordinary General Meeting, called to be held tomorrow, January 5, 2023 ("Meeting"), informs how much follow:

On today's date, January 4, 2023, the Company received Official Letter 3/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-3, through which it became aware of the decision of the CVM Collegiate, in the context of analyzing a request for interruption presented by certain shareholders holding class "A" preferred shares ("Order") of, on the one hand, rejecting the Order, but, on the other hand, recognizing the alleged ineffectiveness of the statutory device in which item 1 is based (block "Redemption of PNA Shares") of the Agenda of the Meeting ("Decision").

In view of the Decision, the Company clarifies that it is evaluating the measures to be adopted - in particular, in relation to the proposal for the resolution of the Redemption of PNA Shares - and that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the developments related to the subject.

Finally, we inform you that the other resolutions of the meeting are not within the scope of said decision.

Rio de Janeiro, January 04, 2023

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
