Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that received from B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, Official Letter 755/2023-SLS, transcribed below, requesting clarification regarding news published in the press.

In news published by Estadão Broadcast+, on 06/02/2023, under the title "ELETROBRAS/WILSON FERREIRA: ELETROBRAS CAN INVEST 4 TIMES MORE THIS YEAR", it states, among other information, that "Eletrobras envisages being able to invest up to 4 times more this year, in relation to the approximately R$ 4 billion that the company used to invest annually when it was state-owned, highlighted the president of Eletrobras, Wilson Ferreira Jr, just now, during participation in the Brazilian Forum of Leaders in Energy."

In response to said demand, the Company informed, through the Relevant Fact disclosed on August 1, 2020 to announce the 2020-2035 Strategic Plan, that the privatization of the Company would lead to investments in the order of R$ 12.6 billion a year. Considering that Eletrobras was, until the privatization, making annual investments of around R$ 4 billion per year, the numbers mentioned in the report are correlated with such information previously disclosed.

The increase in the Company's investment capacity is related to the decotization of its hydroelectric plants and the new concession contracts, entered into within the scope of the privatization process and regulated by Law 14,182/2021, which granted the Company new concessions for another 30 years under the regime independent producer; as well as the projects disclosed within the scope of its Transformation Plan, through announcements, relevant facts, proposals for the management of shareholders' meetings and presentation of results, all duly registered with the CVM, such as reduction of legal liabilities, corporate restructuring, among others others.

In addition, the increase in investments is also associated with the exchange of equity interests, which have been carried out by the Company, which will provide for the consolidation of Ebitda and also new investments in the sector. Such transactions and their respective effects were also subject to the due report to the market, under the terms of CVM Resolution 44, as is the case of the acquisitions involving Santo Antonio Energia S.A, Baguari, Retiro Baixo and Teles Pires.

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.