Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Management Proposal 180 EGM

INVITATION

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS convene all its shareholders to attend its 180th Extraordinary General Meeting, as follows:

Date: January 28, 2021

Time (Brasilia): 2 p.m.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held entirely digitally under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraph 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("IN CVM 481"), to be held on January 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm, through the digital platform WEBEX ("Digital Platform") to decide on the integral reform of the Company's bylaws, by amending, including, renumbering or excluding the following Chapters, articles, items and paragraphs:

CHAPTER I

Article 1 - Adjustment to the wording, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

Article 2 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Article 2. Provisions already established in the Articles of Incorporation.

Article 2 - Renumbering of the Sole Paragraph from the existing Article 2 into Article 2. Adjustment to the wording, inserting advisory committees, as adopted by the company.

Article 3 - Insertion of "branches". Possibility of opening offices and "branches" in Brazil or abroad.

Article 3, Paragraph 1 - Insertion of "trading". Exclusion of "or controlled companies." "Trading" already features in the corporate object, its Insertion is aimed at avoiding restriction as of associations under Article 4. Subsidiaries and controlled companies shall have the same meaning, pursuant to Law No. 13,303/16.

Article 3, Paragraph 2 - Exclusion of "or controlled companies".

Article 3, Paragraph 3 - Exclusion of "controlled companies". Adjustment to the name of the Delegation of Authority Policy as the rules that regulate the approving authority levels of the Eletrobras Companies.

Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Paragraph 4. This provision shall be found in Article 3, Paragraph 2 of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Renumbering of Paragraph 5 into Paragraph 4.

Article 3, Paragraph 5 - Renumbering of Paragraph 6 into Paragraph 5. Adjustment to the name of the Authority Scope Policy to rules of appointment for positions in governance bodies of Eletrobras Companies.

Article 3, Paragraph 6 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

Article 3, Paragraph 7 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

