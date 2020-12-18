Log in
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Management Proposal 180 EGM

12/18/2020 | 05:51pm EST
Management Proposal for the

180th Extraordinary General Meeting to be

held on January 28, 2021

INVITATION ...................................................................................................................

3

CALL NOTICE ................................................................................................................

16

1. PROCEDURES INHERENT TO EGM ............................................................................

30

  1. MATTERS TO BE SUBMITTED FOR RESOLUTION AT THE EGM HEREBY CONVENED…….34
  2. MANAGEMENT CONCLUSION …………………………………………………………………………….35 LIST OF ANNEXES………………………………………………………………………………………………...36

EBR & EBR.B

LISTED

NYSE

INVITATION

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRAS convene all its shareholders to attend its 180th Extraordinary General Meeting, as follows:

Date: January 28, 2021

Time (Brasilia): 2 p.m.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held entirely digitally under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraph 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("IN CVM 481"), to be held on January 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm, through the digital platform WEBEX ("Digital Platform") to decide on the integral reform of the Company's bylaws, by amending, including, renumbering or excluding the following Chapters, articles, items and paragraphs:

CHAPTER I

Article 1 - Adjustment to the wording, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

Article 2 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Article 2. Provisions already established in the Articles of Incorporation.

Article 2 - Renumbering of the Sole Paragraph from the existing Article 2 into Article 2. Adjustment to the wording, inserting advisory committees, as adopted by the company.

Article 3 - Insertion of "branches". Possibility of opening offices and "branches" in Brazil or abroad.

Article 3, Paragraph 1 - Insertion of "trading". Exclusion of "or controlled companies." "Trading" already features in the corporate object, its Insertion is aimed at avoiding restriction as of associations under Article 4. Subsidiaries and controlled companies shall have the same meaning, pursuant to Law No. 13,303/16.

Article 3, Paragraph 2 - Exclusion of "or controlled companies".

Article 3, Paragraph 3 - Exclusion of "controlled companies". Adjustment to the name of the Delegation of Authority Policy as the rules that regulate the approving authority levels of the Eletrobras Companies.

Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Exclusion of the full text of the existing Paragraph 4. This provision shall be found in Article 3, Paragraph 2 of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 3, Paragraph 4 - Renumbering of Paragraph 5 into Paragraph 4.

Article 3, Paragraph 5 - Renumbering of Paragraph 6 into Paragraph 5. Adjustment to the name of the Authority Scope Policy to rules of appointment for positions in governance bodies of Eletrobras Companies.

Article 3, Paragraph 6 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

Article 3, Paragraph 7 - Insertion of a new Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

3

Article 4, Item III - Exclusion of the full text of Item III, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item III of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 4, Item IV - Exclusion of the full text of Item IV. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item IV of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 4 - Renumbering of Item V into Item III.

Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VI. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item VI of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VII. This provision shall be found in Article 4, Item VII of Decree No. 4,559/2002.

Article 4 - Exclusion of the full text of Item VIII, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

Article 4 - Renumbering of Item IX into Item IV.

CHAPTER II - Adjustment to the title of the chapter, in accordance with the SEST Template and to its new Assignment.

Article 5 - Replacement of the existing text by the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras.

Article 5, Paragraph 1 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras in Paragraph 1 and Items I and II.

Article 5, Paragraph 2 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras in Paragraph 2 and Items I and II.

Article 5, Paragraph 3 - Insertion of the full text of the SEST Model, adapted to Eletrobras.

Article 5, Item I - Exclusion of the full text of Item I. The provision from the caption of Article 5 shall encompass these specific activities related to the public interest.

Article 5, Item II - Reallocation of the adjusted provisions in the Articles of Incorporation (Article 6, Sole Paragraph, and its Items).

Article 5, Items III and IV - Exclusion of the full text of Items III and IV. The provisions from the caption of Article 5 shall encompass these specific activities related to the public interest.

Article 5, Items V, VI, VII and VIII - Exclusion of the full text of Items V, VI, VII and VIII. Reallocation of the adjusted provisions in the Articles of Incorporation (Article 6, Sole Paragraph, and its Items).

Article 6 - Insertion of a new Article 6. Provision included as a result of the exclusion of Items of the previous Article.

Article 7 - Renumbering of Article 6 into Article 7 and adjustment to the wording. The name of Code of Ethical Conduct and Compliance was updated. The full name of the FCPA was included to the caption of Article 7. Its abbreviation was included to the Sole Paragraph, Item IV.

Article 7 - Insertion of a Sole Paragraph, in accordance with Eletrobras' guidelines.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eletrobrás - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:50:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
